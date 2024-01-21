EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pair Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden told they can find new clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pair Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden told they can find new clubs

Club stalwart Kerr is the longest-serving member of the Dark Blues squad.

Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have been told they can leave Dundee. Image: SNS.
Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have been told they can leave Dundee. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Dundee duo Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have been told they can find new clubs.

The pair were left out of Saturday’s matchday squad at Kilmarnock by manager Tony Docherty after being informed they are surplus to requirements this season.

Club stalwart Kerr celebrated his testimonial year in 2023 after a decade at his boyhood club.

The 28-year-old has played 271 times for Dundee, placing him 31st in the club’s all-time appearance list.

Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr lifting the Championship trophy last season. Image: SNS

In that time he has celebrated three promotions, including two Championship title wins.

However, his long service at Dens Park looks like it is nearing an end.

Under Docherty, Kerr has made just four league starts.

Zak Rudden

Rudden, meanwhile, has been a regular choice for Docherty in recent months and has played 16 times this season.

He’s scored three goals with his last coming from the spot in a 4-0 win over St Mirren in November.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden. Image: SNS
Dundee striker Zak Rudden. Image: SNS

However, the arrival of Curtis Main has pushed the 23-year-old down the pecking order at Dens Park.

Main made his debut in Saturday’s defeat at Kilmarnock with Scott Tiffoney chosen to start in attack alongside Amadou Bakayoko.

As well as Bakayoko and Main, Dundee also have strikers Zach Robinson and Diego Pineda on the books.

And Scotland U/21 international Michael Mellon could still join on loan from Burnley at some point this month to bolster the front line even further.

He is expected to leave Turf Moor to gain experience after signing a new contract.

Docherty has made four signings already this window but is still in the market for more additions.

However, the Dens boss also needs to trim his squad with 28 senior players already on the books.

Kerr and Rudden are expected to be among them after being told they can find new clubs this month.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fall to defeat at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Trevor Carson injury news, 'blurred' vision for Adam Legzdins…
Kilmarnock celebrate their lead after just 19 seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee: Disastrous start does for Dee cup hopes
Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on 'hate mail' from St Johnstone fans and his…
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Owen Dodgson has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: Dundee FC.
Dundee seal Owen Dodgson loan as Tony Docherty reveals Dark Blues beat English and…
Zach Robinson
Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star -…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase…
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock - and could make debut against…
New Dundee signing Ryan Astley. Image: Dundee FC
Ryan Astley joins Dundee from Everton as new Dens Park star reveals Owen Beck…
Ryan Astley
Dundee closing in on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley

Conversation