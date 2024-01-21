EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pair Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden told they can find new clubs

Dundee duo Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have been told they can find new clubs.

The pair were left out of Saturday’s matchday squad at Kilmarnock by manager Tony Docherty after being informed they are surplus to requirements this season.

Club stalwart Kerr celebrated his testimonial year in 2023 after a decade at his boyhood club.

The 28-year-old has played 271 times for Dundee, placing him 31st in the club’s all-time appearance list.

In that time he has celebrated three promotions, including two Championship title wins.

However, his long service at Dens Park looks like it is nearing an end.

Under Docherty, Kerr has made just four league starts.

Zak Rudden

Rudden, meanwhile, has been a regular choice for Docherty in recent months and has played 16 times this season.

He’s scored three goals with his last coming from the spot in a 4-0 win over St Mirren in November.

However, the arrival of Curtis Main has pushed the 23-year-old down the pecking order at Dens Park.

Main made his debut in Saturday’s defeat at Kilmarnock with Scott Tiffoney chosen to start in attack alongside Amadou Bakayoko.

As well as Bakayoko and Main, Dundee also have strikers Zach Robinson and Diego Pineda on the books.

And Scotland U/21 international Michael Mellon could still join on loan from Burnley at some point this month to bolster the front line even further.

He is expected to leave Turf Moor to gain experience after signing a new contract.

Docherty has made four signings already this window but is still in the market for more additions.

However, the Dens boss also needs to trim his squad with 28 senior players already on the books.

Kerr and Rudden are expected to be among them after being told they can find new clubs this month.