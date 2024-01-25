Dundee team news: Luke McCowan update as Livi clash looms

Dundee have been handed a major fitness boost with Luke McCowan fit to face Livingston.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Dark Blues all season.

And his absence was felt after he limped off in the midweek clash away to Hearts.

McCowan left the field shortly after half-time with his team 2-0 up. They would, however, go on to lose 3-2.

Manager Tony Docherty said after that game that the substitution was a precautionary one after the midfielder felt a tightness in his hamstring.

‘Good to go’

And that precaution has paid off after McCowan avoided any serious damage to the muscle.

“Luke McCowan is good, he’s good to go,” Docherty said.

“We had a bit of concern about him so we took him off.

“The medics have got their hands on him and he’s good.

“He’s having a fantastic season and he’s good to go.”

Aaron Donnelly

Meanwhile, Docherty hopes Dundee will have Ricki Lamie back available before long after the experienced defender missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Antonio Portales remains sidelined long-term while Nottingham Forest loanee Aaron Donnelly has also been missing lately.

He is also expected back in the near future but won’t face Livingston on Saturday.

“We’ve got three main injuries in Lamie, Portales and Donnelly,” Docherty added.

“Lamie is making good progress, he isn’t too far away.

“Donnelly had to undergo a small medical procedure but he’ll rejoin us next week.”

‘We’ve missed him’

Despite missing those three defenders, Docherty has been pleased by the way his squad in recent games.

“I keep banging on about the experience in the building and Lamie is in that category,” the Dundee boss added.

“We’ve missed him, we’ve missed Donnelly and Portales as well.

“But the nature of the squad we have, people have stepped in and did well.

“Big Lee Ashcroft has done a great job since he came in, Joe Shaughnessy is always solid and we have Owen Dodgson to come into that area.

“Mr Versatile Jordan McGhee does well wherever you put him.

“I’m lucky to have so many good pros here.”