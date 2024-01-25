Dundee team news: Luke McCowan update as Livi clash looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news: Luke McCowan update as Livi clash looms

The key midfield man limped off against Hearts in midweek.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan limped off against Hearts on Tuesday. Image: SNS

Dundee have been handed a major fitness boost with Luke McCowan fit to face Livingston.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Dark Blues all season.

And his absence was felt after he limped off in the midweek clash away to Hearts.

McCowan left the field shortly after half-time with his team 2-0 up. They would, however, go on to lose 3-2.

Manager Tony Docherty said after that game that the substitution was a precautionary one after the midfielder felt a tightness in his hamstring.

Luke McCowan limped off early in the second half. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Luke McCowan limped off early in the second half against Hearts. Image: SNS

‘Good to go’

And that precaution has paid off after McCowan avoided any serious damage to the muscle.

“Luke McCowan is good, he’s good to go,” Docherty said.

“We had a bit of concern about him so we took him off.

“The medics have got their hands on him and he’s good.

“He’s having a fantastic season and he’s good to go.”

Aaron Donnelly

Meanwhile, Docherty hopes Dundee will have Ricki Lamie back available before long after the experienced defender missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Antonio Portales remains sidelined long-term while Nottingham Forest loanee Aaron Donnelly has also been missing lately.

Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Aaron Donnelly will miss Dundee’s trip to Livingston. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

He is also expected back in the near future but won’t face Livingston on Saturday.

“We’ve got three main injuries in Lamie, Portales and Donnelly,” Docherty added.

“Lamie is making good progress, he isn’t too far away.

“Donnelly had to undergo a small medical procedure but he’ll rejoin us next week.”

‘We’ve missed him’

Despite missing those three defenders, Docherty has been pleased by the way his squad in recent games.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie has been out since the December trip to Ross County. Image: SNS

“I keep banging on about the experience in the building and Lamie is in that category,” the Dundee boss added.

“We’ve missed him, we’ve missed Donnelly and Portales as well.

“But the nature of the squad we have, people have stepped in and did well.

“Big Lee Ashcroft has done a great job since he came in, Joe Shaughnessy is always solid and we have Owen Dodgson to come into that area.

“Mr Versatile Jordan McGhee does well wherever you put him.

“I’m lucky to have so many good pros here.”

More from Dundee FC

Chris Kane and Joe Shaughnessy could meet again on February 11.
Dundee v St Johnstone fixture rescheduled AGAIN
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam (left) and Burnley chairman Alan Pace.
Charlie Adam role in Dundee-Burnley link-up revealed as Clarets chief opens up on reasons…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr makes Inverness loan switch
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee must learn to be street-wise FAST after Hearts collapse says Jordan McGhee
Former Arbroath manager Dick Campbell is 'choking' to get back into management. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Next job just round the corner for eager Dick Campbell
Tony Docherty looks dejected.
Dundee's mid-season slump - what's going on at Dens Park right now?
Cammy Kerr enjoys his testimonial in November. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Cammy Kerr is unique as a Dundee player - if this is…
Shaun Byrne holds his hands to his ears and smiles.
Shaun Byrne: Raith Rovers boss admits it would be 'foolish' not to pursue permanent…
Tony Docherty watches on as his side fall to defeat at Hearts. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in 'two different Dundees' admission after Hearts defeat as he provides Luke…
Oda celebrates a late winner for Hearts to Dundee dismay. Image: SNS
Hearts 3-2 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as Dee throw away two-goal lead…

Conversation