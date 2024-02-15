Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides update on striker

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is standing by his controversial comments on the challenge that saw striker Michael Mellon suffer a severe head knock against St Johnstone.

Saints boss Craig Levein said the language used was “inappropriate” after Docherty described Liam Gordon’s challenge as “almost life-endangering”.

That was after the on-loan Burnley striker was clattered by the Saints skipper in stoppage time during the 2-1 Dundee win last weekend.

Both players required treatment before Mellon was stretchered off and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Thankfully, the Scotland U/21 international is on the mend.

Docherty, though, stands by his post-match remarks following a phone conversation with his McDiarmid Park counterpart.

“I can understand Craig coming out and defending his player, that’s what every manager does,” the Dundee boss said.

“But my huge concern was about my player and my emotive language was used to emphasise my concern for my player.

“It was a private conversation, supposed to be. I said I was purely looking after my player and my emotive language emphasised the concern I had for him.

“I am pleased to say Michael is making a significant recovery.

“Since he came in he has really endeared himself to the fans and everyone loves him here.

“Everybody had major concern for him because he’s such an integral member of the squad.

“All I’m doing is showing my concern for the welfare of my player and I think Craig was doing the same for his player.”

‘Real fright’

Mellon, meanwhile, is recovering.

He is unable to take part in Saturday’s home clash with Ross County as he works through the concussion protocols with Dundee medical staff.

However, despite the “real fright” suffered during the incident, Dundee hope to have him available to call on next week.

Docherty said: “Michael is making progress. He’s being closely-monitored by the doctor but pleased to say he’s making progress.

“He won’t be available for this Saturday but we’re very hopeful he will be for next Saturday.

“Dr McCormack is fully on top of it and our last meeting he’s very happy with the progress made.”

And on Mellon himself, Docherty added: “He’s OK. He’s had a real fright as has his family because it was a bad one.

“He’s now back on the mend and he’s got his wee dog to keep him company.

“His family, I think his nan and his auntie, are with him as well.

“Our doc has been fantastic and is in regular contact with him.

“I’m regular contact with him as well and so are the staff and players. He’s a really popular boy.

“He’s fine and making progress.”

SFA

Dundee wrote to the SFA in the “strongest terms” earlier this week to register their anger at the decision by referee David Munro to play on while the two players were on the ground.

Officials are instructed to stop play immediately when a player goes down with a head injury.

Club doctor Derek McCormack ignored the decision to play on and entered the field to treat Mellon.

Docherty wouldn’t go into specifics over the SFA response but hopes the situation leads to change.

“We’ve had conversations but again they are private. I like to keep things private,” Docherty added.

“There are lessons to be learned from it, let’s say.

“In hindsight, there were wrong decisions made. I think the fourth official should let the doctor to come on the pitch.

“Player welfare is the most important thing and we need to make sure as an industry that sort of thing doesn’t happen again.”