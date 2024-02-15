Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides update on striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides update on striker

The Dark Blues gaffer described the challenge that saw Mellon stretchered off as 'almost life-endangering' after the win over St Johnstone.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is standing by his controversial comments on the challenge that saw striker Michael Mellon suffer a severe head knock against St Johnstone.

Saints boss Craig Levein said the language used was “inappropriate” after Docherty described Liam Gordon’s challenge as “almost life-endangering”.

That was after the on-loan Burnley striker was clattered by the Saints skipper in stoppage time during the 2-1 Dundee win last weekend.

Both players required treatment before Mellon was stretchered off and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Thankfully, the Scotland U/21 international is on the mend.

Docherty, though, stands by his post-match remarks following a phone conversation with his McDiarmid Park counterpart.

“I can understand Craig coming out and defending his player, that’s what every manager does,” the Dundee boss said.

“But my huge concern was about my player and my emotive language was used to emphasise my concern for my player.

“It was a private conversation, supposed to be. I said I was purely looking after my player and my emotive language emphasised the concern I had for him.

Tony Docherty and Craig Levein at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty and Craig Levein at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“I am pleased to say Michael is making a significant recovery.

“Since he came in he has really endeared himself to the fans and everyone loves him here.

“Everybody had major concern for him because he’s such an integral member of the squad.

“All I’m doing is showing my concern for the welfare of my player and I think Craig was doing the same for his player.”

‘Real fright’

Mellon, meanwhile, is recovering.

He is unable to take part in Saturday’s home clash with Ross County as he works through the concussion protocols with Dundee medical staff.

However, despite the “real fright” suffered during the incident, Dundee hope to have him available to call on next week.

Docherty said: “Michael is making progress. He’s being closely-monitored by the doctor but pleased to say he’s making progress.

“He won’t be available for this Saturday but we’re very hopeful he will be for next Saturday.

Michael Mellon
Michael Mellon in action for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

“Dr McCormack is fully on top of it and our last meeting he’s very happy with the progress made.”

And on Mellon himself, Docherty added: “He’s OK. He’s had a real fright as has his family because it was a bad one.

“He’s now back on the mend and he’s got his wee dog to keep him company.

“His family, I think his nan and his auntie, are with him as well.

“Our doc has been fantastic and is in regular contact with him.

“I’m regular contact with him as well and so are the staff and players. He’s a really popular boy.

“He’s fine and making progress.”

SFA

Dundee wrote to the SFA in the “strongest terms” earlier this week to register their anger at the decision by referee David Munro to play on while the two players were on the ground.

David Munro books Liam Gordon after the penalty decision. Image: SNS
David Munro books Liam Gordon after awarding Dundee a penalty. Image: SNS

Officials are instructed to stop play immediately when a player goes down with a head injury.

Club doctor Derek McCormack ignored the decision to play on and entered the field to treat Mellon.

Docherty wouldn’t go into specifics over the SFA response but hopes the situation leads to change.

“We’ve had conversations but again they are private. I like to keep things private,” Docherty added.

“There are lessons to be learned from it, let’s say.

“In hindsight, there were wrong decisions made. I think the fourth official should let the doctor to come on the pitch.

“Player welfare is the most important thing and we need to make sure as an industry that sort of thing doesn’t happen again.”

Conversation