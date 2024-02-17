Ricki Lamie: I want to stay at Dundee

Ricki Lamie has revealed his desire to make his Dundee loan move from Motherwell permanent in the summer.

The experienced defender has played a key role in Tony Docherty’s side since joining for the season from Fir Park.

And talks are under way to extend his stay at Dens Park.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to any club about a summer move.

However, Dundee is where he wants to be.

“I have the remainder of the season up here and I am delighted with that,” Lamie said.

“I have been speaking to the gaffer frequently since I initially came up here with the idea of making it a permanent thing beyond that.

“We are in the process of that now and hopefully we will get that sorted.

“That was the intention initially and the gaffer made that clear when I came up here.

“That was one of the big draws, how positive he was and how positive John (Nelms) was as well, getting me on board and keeping me here for the next couple of years anyway.”

Asked if he was confident the deal would get done, Lamie replied: “Aye, definitely.

“Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.”

Super sub?

Lamie, meanwhile, has been a notable absence for the Dark Blues in recent weeks.

And he is hoping to be back in the manager’s plans for today’s Premiership visit of Ross County.

That’s after making his return to first-team action as a late substitute against St Johnstone last weekend.

Lamie replaced Aaron Donnelly on 89 minutes after Dundee won a free-kick on halfway. Lyall Cameron sent the long free-kick his way, Lamie’s challenge for the high ball saw the ball drop to Owen Beck.

The Liverpool loanee then sent in a teasing cross for Jordan McGhee to head the winner.

Lamie, though, laughed off any idea of a supersub impact.

“I was champing at the bit to get back out there again so it was nice on Sunday to be involved for a wee spell,” he said.

“I’m not sure how much influence I had personally but it went nicely in terms of the timing!

“The celebrations after a goal is one of the bits you miss. It was good to come on and feel you have contributed to a game again.”

Injury

Lamie had missed the previous eight games due to a troublesome hamstring injury.

Initially he was only expected to miss a handful of matches but his absence stretched for five weeks.

“My injury was just a wee bit worse than we initially thought,” he added.

“I just opened up in training and felt it. It wasn’t like a hamstring injury when it totally goes.

“That’s why we thought at first it would be a mild one but after two or three weeks it wasn’t showing signs of repair so we got it looked at and it turned out to be a little worse than initially thought.

“So that was a setback but touch wood I have not had many major injuries throughout my career.

“I don’t like being on the sideline and the longer I am, the worse it is.

“I’m a terrible spectator!

“I hate watching from the sidelines and even day-to-day, watching the boys training. I hate not being able to put the boots on and get out and about it.

“So this injury was really frustrating but I was well looked after and hopefully that will be me fine now.

“It is good to be back and I will be doing everything I can to stay away from the treatment table.”