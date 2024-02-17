Ricki Lamie: I want to stay at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ricki Lamie: I want to stay at Dundee

The 30-year-old defender joined the Dark Blues on loan from Motherwell last summer but is keen to extend his stay.

By George Cran
Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie has revealed his desire to make his Dundee loan move from Motherwell permanent in the summer.

The experienced defender has played a key role in Tony Docherty’s side since joining for the season from Fir Park.

And talks are under way to extend his stay at Dens Park.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to any club about a summer move.

However, Dundee is where he wants to be.

“I have the remainder of the season up here and I am delighted with that,” Lamie said.

Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“I have been speaking to the gaffer frequently since I initially came up here with the idea of making it a permanent thing beyond that.

“We are in the process of that now and hopefully we will get that sorted.

“That was the intention initially and the gaffer made that clear when I came up here.

“That was one of the big draws, how positive he was and how positive John (Nelms) was as well, getting me on board and keeping me here for the next couple of years anyway.”

Asked if he was confident the deal would get done, Lamie replied: “Aye, definitely.

“Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.”

Super sub?

Lamie, meanwhile, has been a notable absence for the Dark Blues in recent weeks.

And he is hoping to be back in the manager’s plans for today’s Premiership visit of Ross County.

That’s after making his return to first-team action as a late substitute against St Johnstone last weekend.

McGhee finds the corner with a fine header. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Lamie replaced Aaron Donnelly on 89 minutes after Dundee won a free-kick on halfway. Lyall Cameron sent the long free-kick his way, Lamie’s challenge for the high ball saw the ball drop to Owen Beck.

The Liverpool loanee then sent in a teasing cross for Jordan McGhee to head the winner.

Lamie, though, laughed off any idea of a supersub impact.

“I was champing at the bit to get back out there again so it was nice on Sunday to be involved for a wee spell,” he said.

Dundee celebrate their late winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
“I’m not sure how much influence I had personally but it went nicely in terms of the timing!

“The celebrations after a goal is one of the bits you miss. It was good to come on and feel you have contributed to a game again.”

Injury

Lamie had missed the previous eight games due to a troublesome hamstring injury.

Initially he was only expected to miss a handful of matches but his absence stretched for five weeks.

“My injury was just a wee bit worse than we initially thought,” he added.

“I just opened up in training and felt it. It wasn’t like a hamstring injury when it totally goes.

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
“That’s why we thought at first it would be a mild one but after two or three weeks it wasn’t showing signs of repair so we got it looked at and it turned out to be a little worse than initially thought.

“So that was a setback but touch wood I have not had many major injuries throughout my career.

“I don’t like being on the sideline and the longer I am, the worse it is.

“I’m a terrible spectator!

“I hate watching from the sidelines and even day-to-day, watching the boys training. I hate not being able to put the boots on and get out and about it.

“So this injury was really frustrating but I was well looked after and hopefully that will be me fine now.

“It is good to be back and I will be doing everything I can to stay away from the treatment table.”

