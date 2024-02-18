4 Dundee talking points from Ross County win as Dee go five clear in top-six race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from Ross County win as Dee go five clear in top-six race

Scott Tiffoney's double did it for the Dee at Dens as they registered back-to-back wins.

Scott Tiffoney grabbed the goals as Dundee saw off Ross County. Image: SNS
By George Cran

It was just about the perfect weekend of football for Dundee.

The five teams around them in the Premiership table all dropped points while the Dark Blues registered a 2-0 victory over Ross County.

It was their first back-to-back top-flight wins since November and a welcome clean sheet, the first since beating the Staggies up north in December.

A good day all round for the Dark Blues and Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action.

Scott Tiffoney, Amadou Bakayoko and Mo Sylla celebrate as Dundee defeated Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Comfortable win

This was a routine victory for Tony Docherty’s men – a welcome sight for the Dark Blues.

There were even spells throughout the game and Ross County threatened to threaten at times.

The Staggies had a lot of shots – more than Dundee – but, aside from a straightforward block save from an Eamonn Brophy shot and then a much less straightforward one to deny Simon Murray midway through the first half, Carson was largely untroubled.

Scott Tiffoney puts Dundee 1-0 up against Ross County. Image: SNS
When it mattered, Dundee had the quality to take their chances.

This was the third meeting between the sides and the third time County had failed to breach the Dee defence.

Clean sheets have been a feature throughout the season for Docherty’s side but injuries to key defenders had seen that slide in recent weeks.

No surprise that the return of Aaron Donnelly, who again was excellent, and Ricki Lamie – who wants to extend his stay at Dens Park – have strengthened the backline.

Ricki Lamie was a second-half sub against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
That bodes well for another big game next weekend at Hibs where the opportunity lies to open up an eight-point lead over the Edinburgh side.

Scott Tiffoney

It hadn’t really happened for Tiffoney since his move from Partick Thistle.

A promising start in the League Cup was followed by injury problems.

Then Dundee’s preferred line-up didn’t include wingers, Tiffoney’s most comfortable position.

Tiffoney enjoyed his day against Ross County. Image: SNS

He showed, though, in this game what he can bring from the wing.

Tony Docherty stuck with the 4-3-3 that worked second half against St Johnstone last time out and it worked again.

And Tiffoney made the difference. The first goal a sweeping move from halfway that included Amadou Bakayoko and Luke McCowan before Dara Costelloe played Tiffoney in.

Tiffoney makes it 2-0. Image: SNS
The finish was a confident one, slipped through the legs of the onrushing keeper, and the second showed even more confidence as he found the corner from the edge of the area.

His best display in dark blue.

Owen Beck

The one negative on a good day for the Dee was the sight of Owen Beck limping off.

It was a pretty quiet day for the Liverpool loanee. County wing-back James Brown followed him wherever he went and Beck wasn’t able to influence the game as much as he’d like.

Owen Beck limped off in the second half against Ross County. Image: SNS
Possibly injury affected that, too.

Manager Tony Docherty said it was a tight groin which wouldn’t be a big worry. The image of Beck going off looking so disappointed, though, is more worrying.

Missing one of their key men for any amount of time is the last thing Dundee want, though they have enough in their squad to cope.

Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious.

VAR

No negative impact on the game from the video assistant referee, working away quietly in the background.

More of this please.

Conversation