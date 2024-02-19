3D images among new Dundee FC stadium pictures in planning permission documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3D images among new Dundee FC stadium pictures in planning permission documents

Dee are set to leave Dens Park and could move to Camperdown in 2025.

By Marc Deanie
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC

Several new 3D images are among the pictures of Dundee’s new stadium that have emerged in planning permission documents.

The artist’s impressions were submitted by the Dark Blues to Dundee City Council as part of the club’s planning permission in principle application.

As well as a 12,500-capacity ground, the Premiership side’s plans also include a new housing development, a hotel, a crematorium and the expansion of the Dundee Ice Arena.

‘Civic presence’

In the ‘masterplan concept’ section of the submission, Dundee said: “A key output of the design process has been the evolution of the stadium design.

“The main stand will be a prominent element of the stadium design, the main entrance, and a façade of civic presence with a strong identity.

3D image of new Dundee FC stadium. Image: Dundee FC
New pictures emerged in planning permission documents.
Dundee hope to move to Camperdown in 2025.

“This adjustment will see the stadium address the main entry point to the site whilst maintaining high visibility from the Kingsway.

“A generous public plaza will surround the stadium, expanded to the south, with pedestrian priority circuitous routes.

“The stadium is flanked by a proposed hotel/commercial building to the east, and the ice arena expansion.

Artist’s impression also shows Dundee FC stadium access routes.
1 – Stadium; 2 – Hotel/Restaurant; 3 – Training centre; 4 – Crematorium; 5 – Ice Arena expansion; 6 – Housing development. Image: Dundee FC
An overhead view of Camperdown stadium plans.

“To the southwest lies the crematorium building, and further west the training centre.

“To the north of the stadium is a proposed residential development comprising houses and apartments.”

Dundee ‘regeneration’

Last year Dark Blues chief John Nelms said the club wants to make the stadium project “a key part of the city’s regeneration”.

We revealed last week Dundee explored five sites before choosing Camperdown Park – including the former gasworks earmarked for the Eden Project.

Dee also weighed up stadium projects at two separate sites in Caird Park – including where the Regional Performance Centre for Sport was eventually built – along with sites at Drumgeith and land adjacent to St John’s High School, between Harefield and Clepington roads.

The club has admitted the proposed new stadium could cause congestion on the Kingsway on matchdays.

