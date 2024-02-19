Dundee match-winner Scott Tiffoney on brace boost as he reveals ‘mini pre-season’ benefit

Scott Tiffoney has revealed he used the Premiership’s winter break as a chance to reset.

After a match-winning performance in the 2-0 win over Ross County on Saturday, it looks like he made the most of that opportunity.

The winger endured a testing start to life at Dundee after making the switch from Championship Partick Thistle in the summer.

Injuries disrupted the first half of the season and he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

‘Bounced back’

However, back-to-back starts in back-to-back wins and both goals in the second of those is a major boost to his confidence.

“If you ask any footballer, getting two goals is a massive help,” Tiffoney said.

“At the start of my career here, I got back-to-back injuries which wasn’t the best.

“It has taken me a bit of time to get back into it.

“I am delighted first and foremost with the three points.

“As a team we have always been confident even when we took a bit of stick after the two games against Hearts.

“We have bounced back well and overall it was great against Ross County.”

‘Mini pre-season’

Manager Tony Docherty was full of praise for his summer signing after the 2-0 win over the Staggies.

And says the double was just reward for the hard work Tiffoney has put in in training.

“I think the winter break helped me massively so I could get back my fitness and get over the two injuries that I had,” Tiffoney added.

“It was like a mini pre-season for me so it really helped me.

“Hopefully I can build on that now.

“The staff here have belief in all the players. They have brought most of them to the club and it shows on the pitch.

“We are a confident young team.”