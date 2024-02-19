Dundee match-winner Scott Tiffoney on brace boost as he reveals ‘mini pre-season’ benefit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee match-winner Scott Tiffoney on brace boost as he reveals ‘mini pre-season’ benefit

The Dark Blues winger scored both goals to see off Ross County at Dens Park on Saturday.

By George Cran
Scott Tiffoney has revealed he used the Premiership’s winter break as a chance to reset.

After a match-winning performance in the 2-0 win over Ross County on Saturday, it looks like he made the most of that opportunity.

The winger endured a testing start to life at Dundee after making the switch from Championship Partick Thistle in the summer.

Injuries disrupted the first half of the season and he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

‘Bounced back’

However, back-to-back starts in back-to-back wins and both goals in the second of those is a major boost to his confidence.

“If you ask any footballer, getting two goals is a massive help,” Tiffoney said.

“At the start of my career here, I got back-to-back injuries which wasn’t the best.

“It has taken me a bit of time to get back into it.

“I am delighted first and foremost with the three points.

“As a team we have always been confident even when we took a bit of stick after the two games against Hearts.

“We have bounced back well and overall it was great against Ross County.”

‘Mini pre-season’

Manager Tony Docherty was full of praise for his summer signing after the 2-0 win over the Staggies.

And says the double was just reward for the hard work Tiffoney has put in in training.

“I think the winter break helped me massively so I could get back my fitness and get over the two injuries that I had,” Tiffoney added.

“It was like a mini pre-season for me so it really helped me.

“Hopefully I can build on that now.

“The staff here have belief in all the players. They have brought most of them to the club and it shows on the pitch.

“We are a confident young team.”

