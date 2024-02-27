Tony Docherty reveals Dundee striker blow ahead of Celtic clash

Tony Docherty has revealed that Dundee have suffered a big blow with Zach Robinson set to be side-lined for at least three weeks.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon striker missed Saturday’s defeat at Easter Road after injuring his ankle in training.

Initially, it seemed to be a minor problem but Docherty has now confirmed the front man – who has six goals to his name so far this season – will be out for longer than first thought, starting with Wednesday’s game against Celtic at Parkhead.

The manager said: “Unfortunately, last week Zach Robinson picked up an ankle injury. We were training indoors and he just went over it.

“At first we just thought it was a wee innocuous type of thing but it is not. It has ruled him out for probably at least three weeks.

“That’s really disappointing as Zach was doing really well and going the right way.

“Ryan Howley is still recovering from his hamstring as is Diego Pineda. So they are the three main injuries at the moment.

“Antonio Portales is back and fully fit. He will be in contention for a starting place against Celtic.”

Dundee have lost twice to Celtic by the same 3-0 score line already this season and will be huge underdogs when they travel to Glasgow.

However, while Docherty acknowledges there is also a big gap in resources between the sides, he is confident his players can match the Hoops in other departments.

‘Spirit, mentality and togetherness’

The 53-year-old added: “We have come up as the newly-promoted team and it is for nights like this, going to Celtic Park to play the champions.

“What we can’t match in finances – everybody knows there is a huge gulf – we can match them in spirit, mentality and togetherness.

“As a group, that’s what I have in there. When it is 11v11, I can depend on my boys knowing that they will give me absolutely everything.”

Docherty also revealed he may look to freshen up his selection at Celtic Park.

He added: “I thought we looked a little weary at times on Saturday so we will try where we can look to get the balance right between fresh legs, experience and go down there with a game plan to get points.”