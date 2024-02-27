Tony Docherty reveals Dundee striker blow ahead of Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty reveals Dundee striker blow ahead of Celtic clash

The Dark Blues travel to Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty has revealed that Dundee have suffered a big blow with Zach Robinson set to be side-lined for at least three weeks.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon striker missed Saturday’s defeat at Easter Road after injuring his ankle in training.

Initially, it seemed to be a minor problem but Docherty has now confirmed the front man – who has six goals to his name so far this season – will be out for longer than first thought, starting with Wednesday’s game against Celtic at Parkhead.

The manager said: “Unfortunately, last week Zach Robinson picked up an ankle injury. We were training indoors and he just went over it.

“At first we just thought it was a wee innocuous type of thing but it is not. It has ruled him out for probably at least three weeks.

Zach Robinson will be missing for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“That’s really disappointing as Zach was doing really well and going the right way.

“Ryan Howley is still recovering from his hamstring as is Diego Pineda. So they are the three main injuries at the moment.

Antonio Portales is back and fully fit. He will be in contention for a starting place against Celtic.”

Dundee have lost twice to Celtic by the same 3-0 score line already this season and will be huge underdogs when they travel to Glasgow.

However, while Docherty acknowledges there is also a big gap in resources between the sides, he is confident his players can match the Hoops in other departments.

‘Spirit, mentality and togetherness’

The 53-year-old added: “We have come up as the newly-promoted team and it is for nights like this, going to Celtic Park to play the champions.

“What we can’t match in finances – everybody knows there is a huge gulf – we can match them in spirit, mentality and togetherness.

“As a group, that’s what I have in there. When it is 11v11, I can depend on my boys knowing that they will give me absolutely everything.”

Docherty also revealed he may look to freshen up his selection at Celtic Park.

He added: “I thought we looked a little weary at times on Saturday so we will try where we can look to get the balance right between fresh legs, experience and go down there with a game plan to get points.”

