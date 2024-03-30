Owen Dodgson opens up on Dundee aims, Burnley hopes and how VAR has changed defending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owen Dodgson opens up on Dundee aims, Burnley hopes and how VAR has changed defending

The 21-year-old is determined to keep his place as the Dark Blues face St Johnstone this afternoon.

Owen Dodgson.
Dundee's Owen Dodgson. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Owen Dodgson has played fewer than 10 matches for Dundee but has packed a lot in.

The Burnley youngster says he’s already feeling the benefits of the early lessons learned in his short time at Dens Park.

Dodgson moved north of the border in January, on loan until the end of the season, and has endured mixed emotions so far.

His first two starts saw VAR punish him twice in giving away penalties.

However, his last run-out in the 1-0 win over Aberdeen saw the 21-year-old excel in place of the injured Owen Beck at left wing-back.

Owen Dodgson
Dundee’s Owen Dodgson is on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS

And he’s determined to keep that form going today at St Johnstone.

“The Aberdeen game was the best I’ve played,” Dodgson said.

“My crossing ability is probably my best asset and with the strikers we’ve got, they need someone to put it in the area.

“There are plenty more games to go so I’ll have to keep doing that.

“We have tough fixtures coming up, today is a tough game away from home and it’s vital we get a win.

“We have the game in hand over Hibs as well so we have to make every game count between now and the split.”

‘Kept my head’

He added: “It’s been really good, I have enjoyed it – the lads are great and the team are doing well.

“It’s the club’s first season back in the Premiership and the aim is the top six, so finger-crossed we get there.

Dodgson gets a foot in on Lawrence Shankland. Image: SNS

“I’m enjoying playing here, it’s similar to League One back down the road. The standard is about the same.

“I feel I’ve improved since I came here, I’ve played wherever the gaffer has asked me.

“There were a few games I didn’t play as much as I would have liked but I kept my head, got back in and hopefully I can keep my place.”

‘No guarantees’

Dodgson is expected to do just that when the Dundee team at McDiarmid Park is announced around 2pm this afternoon.

The former Manchester United kid is keen to kick on with his performances and to pick up as much experience as possible.

Because he’s determined to return to Burnley in the best possible shape this summer.

“Burnley wanted me to come here, play games and hopefully kick on,” he added.

Dodgson (right) celebrates scoring for Burnley in a friendly away at Benfica. Image: Shutterstock

“There were no guarantees, I had to come here and fight for a place.

“We’ll see what the future holds, hopefully I can go back there a better player and make an impact next season.

“My aim is to push for a place there next year but right now all my focus is on Dundee.

“I’m young, I have a lot of learning to do and this is part of my development.

“So I have to work hard here, try to play as many games as I can then go back to Burnley for pre-season and try to make an impression.”

Not a fan of VAR

Dodgson hopes Burnley will still be in the Premier League come next season.

Because that way his experience – however negative – with VAR can be put to good use.

“I’ve not been used to VAR before so it has been new to me,” he added.

“In my first game I gave (Lawrence) Shankland a little nudge and the next thing it was a penalty.

Referee Chris Graham reviews Dodgson’s challenge on Lawrence Shankland at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

“It was very soft but with VAR anything can happen. Refs can give anything in games so you can’t do anything silly.

“I don’t think many people like VAR and I’m certainly not a fan of it.

“They use it in the Premier League but I hadn’t experienced it before and it is different.

“You have to think more, especially when you go into challenges.

“In the St Mirren game one of their players got a straight red for a tackle on me because of VAR.

“My experience with the Shankland penalty just showed how careful you have to be and showed how soft things can be easily given.”

