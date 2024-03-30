Owen Dodgson opens up on Dundee aims, Burnley hopes and how VAR has changed defending

Owen Dodgson has played fewer than 10 matches for Dundee but has packed a lot in.

The Burnley youngster says he’s already feeling the benefits of the early lessons learned in his short time at Dens Park.

Dodgson moved north of the border in January, on loan until the end of the season, and has endured mixed emotions so far.

His first two starts saw VAR punish him twice in giving away penalties.

However, his last run-out in the 1-0 win over Aberdeen saw the 21-year-old excel in place of the injured Owen Beck at left wing-back.

And he’s determined to keep that form going today at St Johnstone.

“The Aberdeen game was the best I’ve played,” Dodgson said.

“My crossing ability is probably my best asset and with the strikers we’ve got, they need someone to put it in the area.

“There are plenty more games to go so I’ll have to keep doing that.

“We have tough fixtures coming up, today is a tough game away from home and it’s vital we get a win.

“We have the game in hand over Hibs as well so we have to make every game count between now and the split.”

‘Kept my head’

He added: “It’s been really good, I have enjoyed it – the lads are great and the team are doing well.

“It’s the club’s first season back in the Premiership and the aim is the top six, so finger-crossed we get there.

“I’m enjoying playing here, it’s similar to League One back down the road. The standard is about the same.

“I feel I’ve improved since I came here, I’ve played wherever the gaffer has asked me.

“There were a few games I didn’t play as much as I would have liked but I kept my head, got back in and hopefully I can keep my place.”

‘No guarantees’

Dodgson is expected to do just that when the Dundee team at McDiarmid Park is announced around 2pm this afternoon.

The former Manchester United kid is keen to kick on with his performances and to pick up as much experience as possible.

Because he’s determined to return to Burnley in the best possible shape this summer.

“Burnley wanted me to come here, play games and hopefully kick on,” he added.

“There were no guarantees, I had to come here and fight for a place.

“We’ll see what the future holds, hopefully I can go back there a better player and make an impact next season.

“My aim is to push for a place there next year but right now all my focus is on Dundee.

“I’m young, I have a lot of learning to do and this is part of my development.

“So I have to work hard here, try to play as many games as I can then go back to Burnley for pre-season and try to make an impression.”

Not a fan of VAR

Dodgson hopes Burnley will still be in the Premier League come next season.

Because that way his experience – however negative – with VAR can be put to good use.

“I’ve not been used to VAR before so it has been new to me,” he added.

“In my first game I gave (Lawrence) Shankland a little nudge and the next thing it was a penalty.

“It was very soft but with VAR anything can happen. Refs can give anything in games so you can’t do anything silly.

“I don’t think many people like VAR and I’m certainly not a fan of it.

“They use it in the Premier League but I hadn’t experienced it before and it is different.

“You have to think more, especially when you go into challenges.

“In the St Mirren game one of their players got a straight red for a tackle on me because of VAR.

“My experience with the Shankland penalty just showed how careful you have to be and showed how soft things can be easily given.”