Dundee could be forced to find alternative venue for Motherwell clash if rain wipes out fixture

Dens Park has suffered from a spate of weather-related postponements this season.

By Sean Hamilton
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee's pitch has struggled to cope with rain this season. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee could be forced to seek an alternative venue for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell if rain renders the Dens Park pitch unplayable.

The Dark Blues have suffered four weather-related call-offs this season, most recently last month’s live Sky clash with Rangers, which fell victim to the weather just 90 minutes before kick-off.

With Dundee pelted by rainfall this week – and with a further deluge forecasted for Friday, into Saturday morning – there is doubt that the playing surface at Dens can cope.

As a result, according to the Scottish Sun, the SPFL have instructed Dundee to search for a way to ensure Saturday’s game can go ahead.

Don Robertson explains to Dundee and Rangers representatives that pitch is unplayable. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS

That could mean staging it at an alternative venue.

With Dundee set to host Rangers in the rearranged fixture from last month next Wednesday, there are no real gaps in the calendar for rescheduled games before the Premiership split.

The final round of fixtures before the top and bottom halves of the division are set arrives on April 13.

SPFL broadcasters Sky are also keen to clarify their live schedule as soon as possible.

Should Dundee require to host Motherwell at another ground, they have a number of local options, with Dundee United away to Queen’s Park, St Johnstone in Edinburgh to face Hibs and Arbroath heading up the A9 to take on Inverness.

Courier Sport has approached Dundee for comment.

