Dundee confirm signing of West Brom full-back Ethan Ingram

Ethan Ingram is Dundee’s newest recruit after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old former England youth international jetted across to Poland to join his new team-mates on their pre-season training camp.

And he’ll hope to make his first appearance in dark blue when they face Lech Poznan on Saturday.

Ingram leaves Championship play-off side West Brom after turning down a new deal this summer.

He spent last season on loan at Salford City in League Two where he made 26 appearances, scoring once.

Ingram told the Dundee websiteDundee website: “It’s a good opportunity for me to join the club and I am excited to see what the season brings.

“Talks have been going on for a few months and my agent has been keeping me up to date with the talks, so it’s really good to get everything sorted and the deal done.

“I had conversations with the manager and he went into great detail with me about my performances and made it clear that he really wanted me to part of the team.

“I’ll bring a lot of athleticism and a lot of direct football and I love to get forward and run.”