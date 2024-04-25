EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plan to build new training complex at Riverside Drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plan to build new training complex at Riverside Drive

The Dark Blues received a boost this week from Dundee City Council to move the project forward.

Dundee FC
Dundee FC have big plans off the pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
By George Cran

Dundee are planning to build a new training complex at Riverside Drive, Courier Sport can exclusively reveal.

The Dark Blues received a boost in the project this week after council leaders agreed to a long-term lease of land next to the River Tay.

That green light has kickstarted work behind the scenes to get a planning permission application submitted as soon as possible.

The new complex will be built and managed by the Dundee FC Community Trust.

The facility will be available to the wider community, the Dark Blues youth academy, girls and women’s teams and more.

It could also be used by the Dundee first team.

Where

The land is situated south of Riverside Drive between the University of Dundee Playing Fields – a facility the club already use to train at from time to time – and the Bridgeview Station Restaurant.

The site for Dundee's proposed new training ground. Image: Google Maps.
The site for Dundee FC’s proposed new training ground noted as Riverside Pitches. Image: Google Maps.

The land is already used for amateur football matches every week at the Riverside Pitches.

The area in question stretches from the carpark and path along the Tay across to Riverside Drive and from the Bridgeview Restaurant to the university land which is sectioned off by a line of trees.

Who is funding it?

The Community Trust has secured investment through the SFA Grassroots Pitch and Facilities Fund as well as the UK Government Levelling Up Fund.

That money will be matched by Dundee FC owners – the Keyes family – who have been long-time backers of the club’s charity arm.

Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes attended the recent match with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Because of the nature of the funding and being very much a Community Trust initiative, much of the focus will be on grassroots football and the wider community.

However, it could also provide fresh facilities for Dundee FC staff and players.

What about Gardyne Campus and the new stadium?

The Dark Blues have been very happy with their tie-in with Dundee and Angus College to use the facility at Gardyne Campus.

And there will continue to be a club presence at that site.

Greg Fenton (left) is chief executive of the Dundee FC Community Trust in addition to his role as general manager at Dundee FC. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Such has been the positive impact of the move to Gardyne, plans for this new complex and the new stadium project at Camperdown Park have been influenced by the facility at D&A College.

As for the new stadium at Camperdown Park, that is a Dark Blue Property Holdings project and is separate from the Riverside plans.

It is, though, unlikely that a new training facility would be built at Riverside – should all funding and permissions be granted – and then a further facility also built at Camperdown.

The new stadium project is currently going through the process to obtain Planning Permission in Principle.

It’s understood this Riverside project has already obtained that and a full planning permission application is now being worked on.

Another DFC Community Trust project is also in the works – construction of an astroturf training pitch at D&A College.

That is at the recommendation and/or committee stage of the planning process.

More from Dundee FC

Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games.
Dundee loan star Owen Beck ruled out for Premiership run-in
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: The Dundee difference that could lead to special European memories
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
5 final Dundee FC fixtures analysed: Why Dark Blues should be confident in Euro…
Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers.
Dundee defensive blow as skipper Joe Shaughnessy out for rest of the season
Tony Docherty's Dundee are eyeing a spot in the Uefa Conference League. Images: SNS.
Which dates can Dundee and St Mirren look out for in bid for Conference…
Dens Park
Dundee v Celtic tickets - has the Hoops allocation been cut?
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Dundee braced for summer interest in star Lyall Cameron as boss Tony Docherty hails…
5
Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney unable to contain their joy. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: European dream is there for Dundee - it's up to them to…
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell
4
Focus has been on Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Has Dens Road drainage caused Dundee FC pitch problems?
14

Conversation