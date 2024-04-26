Dundee motivation clear against Celtic insists Tony Docherty as Dens boss praises city rival Jim Goodwin ahead of derby return next season

Dundee head into Sunday’s clash with Celtic with confidence says manager Tony Docherty.

That’s after a run of just one defeat in six clinched a top-half finish and raised the prospect of European football next season.

To do achieve that they will have to overhaul the two-point lead held by St Mirren in fifth place.

Both sides face one half of the Old Firm this Sunday – the Buddies host Rangers before the Dee are at home to Celtic.

And Dens boss Tony Docherty insists his side go into the weekend contest in high spirits.

“Sunday will be difficult as Celtic are going for a title as we all know, but we have huge motivation as well,” the Dundee boss said.

“I am looking forward to a really exciting game and we will be planning accordingly.

“Celtic were pushed all the way by Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup but they showed the character and mindset to get the job done. That is the mark of a good team.

“We all know the job Brendan Rodgers has done with Celtic.

“He is a top manager and we will have to be at our best but we also go in confident after making the top six and getting a good result against Rangers last time out.”

Derbies

In the here and now, there is no looking further than the next game for Docherty and his team.

However, it’s difficult to ignore the celebrations across the road at Dundee United as they all-but secured the Championship title.

And that means the return of top-flight derby football in the city next season, something Docherty is looking forward to.

“I would like to put it on record my congratulations for Jim [Goodwin] and his team. Full credit to Dundee United,” Docherty said.

“I know they still have to officially seal it but it is extremely unlikely they won’t.

“I know what it takes because I was assistant manager to Derek [McInnes] at Kilmarnock.

“The Championship is not easy to get out of and to do it at first time is a fantastic achievement.

“Huge credit to Dundee United and Jim Goodwin. He has done a good job there and I like him.

“I am looking forward to the Dundee derby being back in the top-flight next season.

“I live in the area and I know how important the derbies are.

“It means a lot to the city and it will be something else to look forward to next season.”