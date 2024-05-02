Tony Docherty opens up on ‘buzzing’ Dundee, Owen Beck’s pledge to Lyall Cameron and his ‘best signing’ this season

Dundee will be travelling en masse to Sunday’s PFA Scotland awards dinner to support manager Tony Docherty and midfielder Lyall Cameron after their nominations.

Docherty is up against his old boss Derek McInnes and savvy campaigner John McGlynn for the Manager of the Year gong.

Cameron, meanwhile, has been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award alongside Motherwell’s Lennon Miller, Kilmarnock star David Watson and Rangers winger Ross McCausland.

Docherty and Cameron may be the individuals nominated but the Dee boss insists it is a team effort at Dens Park as they challenge for European qualification.

That is demonstrated not only by players and staff snapping up tickets for Sunday but also by Owen Beck’s determination to come up from Liverpool to join them.

‘Level of personality’

“We’re all absolutely buzzing,” Docherty said.

“We are taking a couple of tables down there on Sunday. That’s the mentality and nature of this squad.

“Everybody will be there, Owen Beck is coming up as well.

“That’s because we are all a massive team. If Lyall achieves then we all achieve. The same with me.

“This accolade is in my name but it is because of the work done by my staff and my players because it is them who put in lots of hard work.

“I know Lyall thinks the same way and I’m delighted for him.

“He’s such a hard-working boy, he’s put so much into his game this year.

“We had a chat at the start of the year and we knew it would be turbulent, a wee bit up and down, and we’ve seen that.

“But he’s really matured and showed a level of personality on the pitch.

“I’m delighted he has been recognised by his peers.

“Owen has such respect for his colleague Lyall Cameron so he’s coming up and we’ll have two tables and doing all we can to support Lyall and hope he gets his award.”

‘My best signing’

Docherty has particular pride for this own nomination because it is other managers who voted for him.

The Dens boss is keen to stress the help from his own staff but also pointed to the quality of coaches across Scotland.

“I must admit there is a profound feeling of pride and honour. The fact it is voted for by your peers is really significant,” he added.

“It’s a brilliant feeling because it’s people in the industry who know the job and know what you have to do.

“This is my first year doing it and you think you’re doing alright and working hard but to actually get the recognition from your peers means a hell of a lot.

“The good thing about this job was I had to assemble my own staff and playing squad.

“(Assistant manager) Stuart Taylor was my first signing and my best signing.

“I also inherited really good staff here in Scott Paterson, Matty Castle, Alan Combe and I brought in Robert Kielty for sports science.

“Collectively we got together and said ‘if this is going to work, we need to make sure we are a team within a team’.”