Tony Docherty opens up on ‘buzzing’ Dundee, Owen Beck’s pledge to Lyall Cameron and his ‘best signing’ this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty opens up on ‘buzzing’ Dundee, Owen Beck’s pledge to Lyall Cameron and his ‘best signing’ this season

Docherty and Cameron have been nominated for PFA Scotland awards this week.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee will be travelling en masse to Sunday’s PFA Scotland awards dinner to support manager Tony Docherty and midfielder Lyall Cameron after their nominations.

Docherty is up against his old boss Derek McInnes and savvy campaigner John McGlynn for the Manager of the Year gong.

Cameron, meanwhile, has been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award alongside Motherwell’s Lennon Miller, Kilmarnock star David Watson and Rangers winger Ross McCausland.

Docherty and Cameron may be the individuals nominated but the Dee boss insists it is a team effort at Dens Park as they challenge for European qualification.

That is demonstrated not only by players and staff snapping up tickets for Sunday but also by Owen Beck’s determination to come up from Liverpool to join them.

Lyall Cameron celebrates
Lyall Cameron has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award. Image: SNS

‘Level of personality’

“We’re all absolutely buzzing,” Docherty said.

“We are taking a couple of tables down there on Sunday. That’s the mentality and nature of this squad.

“Everybody will be there, Owen Beck is coming up as well.

“That’s because we are all a massive team. If Lyall achieves then we all achieve. The same with me.

“This accolade is in my name but it is because of the work done by my staff and my players because it is them who put in lots of hard work.

“I know Lyall thinks the same way and I’m delighted for him.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck and Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

“He’s such a hard-working boy, he’s put so much into his game this year.

“We had a chat at the start of the year and we knew it would be turbulent, a wee bit up and down, and we’ve seen that.

“But he’s really matured and showed a level of personality on the pitch.

“I’m delighted he has been recognised by his peers.

“Owen has such respect for his colleague Lyall Cameron so he’s coming up and we’ll have two tables and doing all we can to support Lyall and hope he gets his award.”

‘My best signing’

Docherty has particular pride for this own nomination because it is other managers who voted for him.

The Dens boss is keen to stress the help from his own staff but also pointed to the quality of coaches across Scotland.

“I must admit there is a profound feeling of pride and honour. The fact it is voted for by your peers is really significant,” he added.

“It’s a brilliant feeling because it’s people in the industry who know the job and know what you have to do.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.

“This is my first year doing it and you think you’re doing alright and working hard but to actually get the recognition from your peers means a hell of a lot.

“The good thing about this job was I had to assemble my own staff and playing squad.

“(Assistant manager) Stuart Taylor was my first signing and my best signing.

“I also inherited really good staff here in Scott Paterson, Matty Castle, Alan Combe and I brought in Robert Kielty for sports science.

“Collectively we got together and said ‘if this is going to work, we need to make sure we are a team within a team’.”

More from Dundee FC

Jon McCracken is on loan at Dundee from Norwich. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee's Jon McCracken declares it 'silly' to rule out Dens Park return as…
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee transfer talk on back burner insists Tony Docherty as he reveals Lyall Cameron…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been nominated for manager of the year. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on how pitch fix will help 'forward-thinking' Dark Blues
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in next season's Dundee derbies. Images: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee's European push and United's title win make it a GREAT time…
Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron talks 'cross against your name' of being smaller player, role…
2
Dundee fans enjoyed their side's display. Image: Shutterstock
GEORGE CRAN: Ambitious Dundee plans show it's a good time to be a Dee
5
Focus has been on Dundee's Dens Park pitch this season. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plans to fix controversial Dens Park pitch revealed
7
Amadou Bakayoko
Forest Green reveal Dundee loan star Amadou Bakayoko contract status as Dundee United league-winner…
Tony Docherty has led Dundee to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty reveals major demand on Dundee players as Dark Blues boss built squad
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
Tony Docherty lands major award nomination following superb Dundee debut season

Conversation