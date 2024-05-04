Josh Mulligan reveals Dundee reminders of Perugia as he takes inspiration from 2003 homegrown stars ahead of St Mirren clash

Josh Mulligan hadn’t even celebrated his first birthday when Dundee last took to the pitch in European competition.

The 2003 trip to Perugia has lived long in the memories of all the Dees who travelled to see their side take on the Serie A outfit.

However, it’s been such a lengthy absence from Europe, there are now first team players at Dens Park born AFTER that trip to Italy.

Michael Mellon and Ryan Howley were both born after September 23, 2003, while Mulligan, Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson, Zach Robinson, Owen Dodgson, Malachi Boateng, Owen Beck, Dara Costelloe and Aaron Donnelly were all still in nappies.

But they have all been getting reminders of the team that last turned out in Europe under Jim Duffy as they bid to end that wait across the next four matches.

Today’s home match with St Mirren is likely to be the crucial clash.

The two sides are battling it out for fifth place and the last spot in Europe with the Buddies two points ahead.

“It is a massive game,” Mulligan admitted.

“There have been a lot of games like that for us so it will be nothing new, it is just another game we will try and win.

“To just get promotion and then get European football would be a massive achievement.

“The boys are going to do everything to try and achieve that.”

Admiration for Dundee team who took on Perugia

The Dundee team that took on Perugia boasted the likes of Giorgi Nemsadze, Julian Speroni, Juan Sara and Nacho Novo.

Mulligan and his team-mates have been looking back at that team in recent days.

Inspiration for him, though, comes from seeing homegrown talent also playing their part.

Starting in Perugia were youth team products Gavin Rae, Lee Wilkie, Dave Mackay and Lee Mair.

“The gaffer brought in some photos when Dundee last got to Europe,” Mulligan explained.

“What a team that is.

“The players in that team were unbelievable and if we can get close to what they achieved then we will be doing alright.

“Not just for me and the other boys coming through (the academy) it would be really big for us.

“To help the club who have helped us become the players we are would be massive.”