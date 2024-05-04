Josh Mulligan reveals Dundee reminders of Perugia as he takes inspiration from 2003 homegrown stars ahead of St Mirren clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Mulligan reveals Dundee reminders of Perugia as he takes inspiration from 2003 homegrown stars ahead of St Mirren clash

The Dark Blues are going head-to-head with the Buddies for the final European qualification slot.

Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan is determined to see European football return for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Josh Mulligan hadn’t even celebrated his first birthday when Dundee last took to the pitch in European competition.

The 2003 trip to Perugia has lived long in the memories of all the Dees who travelled to see their side take on the Serie A outfit.

However, it’s been such a lengthy absence from Europe, there are now first team players at Dens Park born AFTER that trip to Italy.

Michael Mellon and Ryan Howley were both born after September 23, 2003, while Mulligan, Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson, Zach Robinson, Owen Dodgson, Malachi Boateng, Owen Beck, Dara Costelloe and Aaron Donnelly were all still in nappies.

But they have all been getting reminders of the team that last turned out in Europe under Jim Duffy as they bid to end that wait across the next four matches.

Perugia's Fusani gets between Giorgi Nemsadze and Dave Mackay in the 2003 UEFA Cup tie.
Perugia’s Fusani gets between Giorgi Nemsadze and Dave Mackay in the 2003 UEFA Cup tie.

Today’s home match with St Mirren is likely to be the crucial clash.

The two sides are battling it out for fifth place and the last spot in Europe with the Buddies two points ahead.

“It is a massive game,” Mulligan admitted.

“There have been a lot of games like that for us so it will be nothing new, it is just another game we will try and win.

“To just get promotion and then get European football would be a massive achievement.

“The boys are going to do everything to try and achieve that.”

Admiration for Dundee team who took on Perugia

The Dundee team that took on Perugia boasted the likes of Giorgi Nemsadze, Julian Speroni, Juan Sara and Nacho Novo.

Mulligan and his team-mates have been looking back at that team in recent days.

Inspiration for him, though, comes from seeing homegrown talent also playing their part.

Lee Wilkie towers above the Perugia defence to power in Dundee's equaliser.
Lee Wilkie towers above the Perugia defence to power in Dundee’s equaliser at Dens Park.

Starting in Perugia were youth team products Gavin Rae, Lee Wilkie, Dave Mackay and Lee Mair.

“The gaffer brought in some photos when Dundee last got to Europe,” Mulligan explained.

“What a team that is.

Gavin Rae frustrated in Perugia.
Dundee’s Gavin Rae frustrated in Perugia. Image: SNS

“The players in that team were unbelievable and if we can get close to what they achieved then we will be doing alright.

“Not just for me and the other boys coming through (the academy) it would be really big for us.

“To help the club who have helped us become the players we are would be massive.”

