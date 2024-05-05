3 Dundee talking points as Euro hopes dangle by a thread after St Mirren no-show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points as Euro hopes dangle by a thread after St Mirren no-show

The Dark Blues have it all to do to beat the Buddies to fifth place.

St Mirren celebrate
St Mirren put Dundee to the sword at Dens Park. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s hopes of ending their decades-long wait for European football are hanging by a thread.

St Mirren have a five-point lead with just three games remaining after they deservedly grabbed victory at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues put in one of their worst performances of the season at a time they could least afford to.

The 3-1 scoreline didn’t begin tell the story of the difference between the sides.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action at Dens Park.

Defending

Alex Gogic makes it 1-0 in the first half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Alex Gogic makes it 1-0 in the first half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The Dundee backline will no doubt squirm when they watch the footage from this game.

Crucial moments required cool heads but there was a nervousness throughout Saturday’s contest.

Right from the first attack, the writing was on the wall.

Mikael Mandron beat Ricki Lamie to a high ball and St Mirren won a corner inside 10 seconds.

They had three corners inside three minutes with James Bolton putting a free header wide from the third.

Scott Tanser finishes after an Aaron Donnelly error. Image: SNS
Scott Tanser finishes after an Aaron Donnelly error. Image: SNS

Much of Dundee’s success this season has been achieved as a team.

This failure was a team effort too, sadly. Errors and misjudgements were spread throughout the side.

The first goal came after a poor Aaron Donnelly tackle that gave away a free-kick. The first cross was cleared before the ball was crossed back in. Mo Sylla failed to clear at the front post and Jordan McGhee got the clearance wrong. Straight to Alex Gogic, 1-0.

The second goal could have been avoided by a better initial clearance from Malachi Boateng. Then neither Amadou Bakayoko nor Antonio Portales dealt with the ball back in. It was allowed to bounce less than 30 yards from goal.

St Mirren celebrate amid Dundee dismay. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Portales was then beaten in the air and Donnelly messed up his clearance. Scott Tanser in behind, 2-0.

And the third goal summed it all up. Donnelly had two men out wide but chose to go with the man rather than the ball and Keanu Baccus was allowed to wander into the box unimpeded.

The ball was cut back to Mandron and amid the statuesque defending he found Toyosi Olusanya at the far post to smash home.

Tony Docherty

The Dundee boss would have been forgiven for coming into the post-match press conference absolutely furious at his team.

This, though, was a more circumspect reaction that might have been expected. No slams or blasts to headline about, though his team deserved it.

Instead he demanded a response at Hearts next time out.

How the Dundee boss decides to set up his team for that trip to Tynecastle will be interesting.

Of late, the Dark Blues have performed better in a back four setup. With hindsight, Docherty may regret changing to a back three.

That matched up with St Mirren’s setup. They played it far better, though.

Dundee did go back to a four-man defence after Michael Mellon got a goal back but, by then, the damage was done.

Europe

It looks very unlikely Dundee will be able to overhaul St Mirren now.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty disappointed on the touchline. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty disappointed on the touchline. Image: SNS

A five-point gap is possible to overcome. However, the three games left include trips to Hearts and then Rangers.

Tynecastle is now must-win.

At worst, the Dark Blues need to pick up some points to avoid ending an excellent season on a bum note.

They did so in 2015, picking up just one point post-split. In 2003, Dundee also failed to win any of the post-split fixtures.

There’s some making up to do from this team to avoid similar endings to good campaigns.

Much better is required next weekend.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty watches on as his side struggle against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee's dismal St Mirren display an 'anomaly' insists Tony Docherty as he reveals demand…
St Mirren celebrate at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-3 St Mirren: Player ratings and match report as dreadful defending sees poor…
6
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan reveals Dundee reminders of Perugia as he takes inspiration from 2003 homegrown…
Ryan Astley in action for Dundee
Dundee v St Mirren Euro showdown: How do rivals compare?
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee 'love playing at home' says Tony Docherty as he talks up Dens boost…
The Dundee fans invade the pitch at the final whistle. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee FC won the league on a nerve-shredding 'Helicopter Saturday' in 2014
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty opens up on 'buzzing' Dundee, Owen Beck's pledge to Lyall Cameron and…
2
Jon McCracken is on loan at Dundee from Norwich. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee's Jon McCracken declares it 'silly' to rule out Dens Park return as…
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee transfer talk on back burner insists Tony Docherty as he reveals Lyall Cameron…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been nominated for manager of the year. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on how pitch fix will help 'forward-thinking' Dark Blues

Conversation