Dundee boss Tony Docherty on key message to players, ‘active’ transfer activity and Bruce Anderson

Dundee may have had a weekend to forget after a sore defeat to St Mirren was followed by disappointment at the PFA Scotland awards.

However, Tony Docherty plans to hammer home the overall picture to his players as they prepare for the final three matches of the campaign.

The entire Dark Blues squad attended the PFA Scotland award night with Docherty nominated for Manager of the Year and Lyall Cameron up for Young Player of the Year.

Both missed out, however, with Docherty congratulation Falkirk’s John McGlynn for getting the manager gong following an unbeaten league season.

David Watson of Kilmarnock picked up the Young Player award.

The players were then given Monday off before getting stuck into training on Tuesday.

And Docherty plans to remind his squad why there were two nominations in the first place.

“We need to remember these nominations came from our peers. That is a great honour to even be involved in the nominations,” he said.

“The reason I was and the reason Lyall was nominated was because of the work done by the whole group, it is attributed to everyone.

“The nominations are an indication of how well we’ve done as a group this year. It’s always a collective effort.

“The way we have worked this season, we have shown a real consistency in performance level and there was been a professionalism over a full campaign.

“We need to remind ourselves of that and that’s what I will be doing first thing on Tuesday.

“Remind the squad of how well we have done and to make sure we finish it off positively and strong.”

‘Very active’

Docherty is keen to ensure his side react to their weekend disappointment against St Mirren.

However, he’s also working behind the scenes to improve his squad for next season in the Premiership.

Talks over a contract extension for Luke McCowan have been ongoing, there is no update on that as yet, and Docherty is keen to be as active as possible in the transfer market.

“We are identifying targets to come in but also players who have done well for us this year,” he said.

“Nothing to report just now but there certainly will be as time goes on.

“We’ve been active, and always are in the background, in recruitment. Particularly with the number of players who might be moving on.

“We are very active on that front.

“There will be loads of speculation at this time but until there’s anything to confirm I’ll keep it in-house.”

Bruce Anderson

Courier Sport revealed that Dundee are keen to tempt Bruce Anderson to Dens Park when his Livingston contract comes to an end.

Kilmarnock, however, are in the race too.

Docherty, though, wouldn’t be drawn on that particular chase.

Asked about Anderson, Docherty said: “There is a long list of players we are looking at.

“As always, when the time is right we’ll make comment on it.”