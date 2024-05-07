Dundee boss Tony Docherty on key message to players, ‘active’ transfer activity and Bruce Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on key message to players, ‘active’ transfer activity and Bruce Anderson

The Dark Blues are keen to move on after a weekend to forget.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee may have had a weekend to forget after a sore defeat to St Mirren was followed by disappointment at the PFA Scotland awards.

However, Tony Docherty plans to hammer home the overall picture to his players as they prepare for the final three matches of the campaign.

The entire Dark Blues squad attended the PFA Scotland award night with Docherty nominated for Manager of the Year and Lyall Cameron up for Young Player of the Year.

Both missed out, however, with Docherty congratulation Falkirk’s John McGlynn for getting the manager gong following an unbeaten league season.

David Watson of Kilmarnock picked up the Young Player award.

The players were then given Monday off before getting stuck into training on Tuesday.

Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year. Image: Shutterstock

And Docherty plans to remind his squad why there were two nominations in the first place.

“We need to remember these nominations came from our peers. That is a great honour to even be involved in the nominations,” he said.

“The reason I was and the reason Lyall was nominated was because of the work done by the whole group, it is attributed to everyone.

“The nominations are an indication of how well we’ve done as a group this year. It’s always a collective effort.

“The way we have worked this season, we have shown a real consistency in performance level and there was been a professionalism over a full campaign.

“We need to remind ourselves of that and that’s what I will be doing first thing on Tuesday.

“Remind the squad of how well we have done and to make sure we finish it off positively and strong.”

‘Very active’

Docherty is keen to ensure his side react to their weekend disappointment against St Mirren.

However, he’s also working behind the scenes to improve his squad for next season in the Premiership.

Talks over a contract extension for Luke McCowan have been ongoing, there is no update on that as yet, and Docherty is keen to be as active as possible in the transfer market.

Luke McCowan has been offered a contract extension. Image: SNS

“We are identifying targets to come in but also players who have done well for us this year,” he said.

“Nothing to report just now but there certainly will be as time goes on.

“We’ve been active, and always are in the background, in recruitment. Particularly with the number of players who might be moving on.

“We are very active on that front.

“There will be loads of speculation at this time but until there’s anything to confirm I’ll keep it in-house.”

Bruce Anderson

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson. Image: SNS
Livingston striker Bruce Anderson. Image: SNS

Courier Sport revealed that Dundee are keen to tempt Bruce Anderson to Dens Park when his Livingston contract comes to an end.

Kilmarnock, however, are in the race too.

Docherty, though, wouldn’t be drawn on that particular chase.

Asked about Anderson, Docherty said: “There is a long list of players we are looking at.

“As always, when the time is right we’ll make comment on it.”

