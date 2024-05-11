Aaron Donnelly insists Dundee ‘can do it’ in bid to keep Euro hopes alive at Hearts as he reveals benefits of Gaelic football background

Aaron Donnelly has been delighted with his development while on loan at Dundee.

And he’s determined to finish the campaign on a high as the Dark Blues move into the final week of the season.

Today sees a trip to Hearts before Rangers away on Tuesday and then Kilmarnock at home next Saturday.

Keeping their hopes of catching St Mirren alive is the plan for this afternoon.

From the outside, it may look a long shot to depend on victory away to the third-best team in Scotland.

Donnelly, though, is adamant it can be done.

“Training this week was really high intensity,” the on-loan Nottingham Forest man said.

“This season every time we have had a setback we have responded very well and we plan to do that at Hearts away.

“We are bringing a big away following with us as well which will, hopefully, spur us over the line.

“Every position in the table needs big results to get there.

“Obviously today is the next one.

“There are nine points to play for. We know it will be hard work but we believe we can do it.”

Dundee’s Aaron Donnelly credits Gaelic football background

Donnelly’s determined approach has been noticeable in his short time at Dens Park.

Overcoming an early-season injury and then a heart problem in January would test any mentality.

His response since requiring an operation to sort the heart issue was impressive as he enjoyed his best spell in the team and earned a call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad.

And he credits his background in Gaelic football as a big help on the mental side of things.

“There is a lot of mental toughness in Gaelic,” the Northern Ireland U/21 international said.

“My family background is in Gaelic, all my family play.

“There is a lot I take from Gaelic into soccer and I think I’ve picked up great attributes from it.

“I played a lot of Gaelic when I was younger. I thoroughly enjoyed playing it as well as soccer.

“There was actually a time where I was working seven days a week with training and matches.

“I really enjoy Gaelic as well. Whenever I am home I try to go watch a game or two. My mates play as well.

“Even now when I go home, they ask ‘have you got your boots?!’

“It was a tough call. You want to play as much as possible but an opportunity to come across the water, not everybody gets that kind of opportunity.

“It was one I couldn’t turn down but I was gutted I couldn’t do both.

“It was gutting saying I had to stop playing but the chances of getting a trial and moving to a club like Nottingham Forest doesn’t come along often.”

Forest focus?

Forest, meanwhile, are keeping an eye on Donnelly’s progress at Dundee.

But the defender isn’t thinking about anything to do with life at the City Ground.

He insists all his focus is on the matches to come for Dundee.

“To be honest, I haven’t even looked that far,” he replied when asked about plans this summer.

“I just want to try to get nine points from the last three games.

“I haven’t even looked towards Forest. I’ll let my agent deal with that.

“I said to the gaffer (Tony Docherty) I just want to play the games and speak about other stuff when the games are done.”