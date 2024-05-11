Aaron Donnelly insists Dundee ‘can do it’ in bid to keep Euro hopes alive at Hearts as he reveals benefits of Gaelic football background

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Donnelly insists Dundee ‘can do it’ in bid to keep Euro hopes alive at Hearts as he reveals benefits of Gaelic football background

The Northern Ireland U/21 international is determined to finish his loan spell on a high.

Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly has enjoyed his loan spell at Dundee. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Aaron Donnelly has been delighted with his development while on loan at Dundee.

And he’s determined to finish the campaign on a high as the Dark Blues move into the final week of the season.

Today sees a trip to Hearts before Rangers away on Tuesday and then Kilmarnock at home next Saturday.

Keeping their hopes of catching St Mirren alive is the plan for this afternoon.

From the outside, it may look a long shot to depend on victory away to the third-best team in Scotland.

Dundee star Aaron Donnelly.
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly. Image: SNS

Donnelly, though, is adamant it can be done.

“Training this week was really high intensity,” the on-loan Nottingham Forest man said.

“This season every time we have had a setback we have responded very well and we plan to do that at Hearts away.

“We are bringing a big away following with us as well which will, hopefully, spur us over the line.

“Every position in the table needs big results to get there.

“Obviously today is the next one.

“There are nine points to play for. We know it will be hard work but we believe we can do it.”

Dundee’s Aaron Donnelly credits Gaelic football background

Donnelly’s determined approach has been noticeable in his short time at Dens Park.

Overcoming an early-season injury and then a heart problem in January would test any mentality.

His response since requiring an operation to sort the heart issue was impressive as he enjoyed his best spell in the team and earned a call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad.

And he credits his background in Gaelic football as a big help on the mental side of things.

“There is a lot of mental toughness in Gaelic,” the Northern Ireland U/21 international said.

Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee.
Aaron Donnelly on debut for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“My family background is in Gaelic, all my family play.

“There is a lot I take from Gaelic into soccer and I think I’ve picked up great attributes from it.

“I played a lot of Gaelic when I was younger. I thoroughly enjoyed playing it as well as soccer.

“There was actually a time where I was working seven days a week with training and matches.

“I really enjoy Gaelic as well. Whenever I am home I try to go watch a game or two. My mates play as well.

“Even now when I go home, they ask ‘have you got your boots?!’

“It was a tough call. You want to play as much as possible but an opportunity to come across the water, not everybody gets that kind of opportunity.

“It was one I couldn’t turn down but I was gutted I couldn’t do both.

“It was gutting saying I had to stop playing but the chances of getting a trial and moving to a club like Nottingham Forest doesn’t come along often.”

Forest focus?

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly in action for Nottingham Forest. Image: Shutterstock

Forest, meanwhile, are keeping an eye on Donnelly’s progress at Dundee.

But the defender isn’t thinking about anything to do with life at the City Ground.

He insists all his focus is on the matches to come for Dundee.

“To be honest, I haven’t even looked that far,” he replied when asked about plans this summer.

“I just want to try to get nine points from the last three games.

“I haven’t even looked towards Forest. I’ll let my agent deal with that.

“I said to the gaffer (Tony Docherty) I just want to play the games and speak about other stuff when the games are done.”

