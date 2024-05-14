LEE WILKIE: Here’s how Dundee FC should aim to cap a superb season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Here’s how Dundee FC should aim to cap a superb season

The Dark Blues finish their season with games against Rangers and Kilmarnock.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Tony Docherty will have set his side one simple challenge for the final week of the season – get points on the board.

Dundee have done brilliantly to finish in the top six in their first season back in the Premiership.

Memories are short, however, and people very quickly forget.

“You are only as good as your last performance,” is a cliche that rings true because that’s how minds work.

Dundee don’t want to end the season with five straight defeats.

That would take the shine off what has been a brilliant season.

Dundee fans were encouraged by their team's display against Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Image: David Young/Shutterstock

It’s far from easy, though.

Games away to Rangers and then Kilmarnock at home aren’t straightforward by any means.

But this is the top six – this is where you face the best teams in the crucial part of the campaign.

Dundee have just fallen a bit short on that front in recent weeks.

The last few results have shown there is a bit of work to do for Docherty this summer if the Dark Blues want to repeat their top-six finish.

They have shown this season that on their day they can compete with the better teams.

But then there’s games like Hearts on Saturday where they’ve played quite well but don’t have the quality to take their chances and then find themselves opened up at the other end.

It’s clear they need to add a bit more quality to kick on next term.

Strength in depth is an issue too.

Dutch defender Robin Lathouwers warms up with Dundee subs at Hearts. Image: George Cran/DCT.
Image: George Cran/DCT.

We’ve seen in these post-split games that other sides with bigger budgets and more settled squads can handle these end-of-season matches better.

Some of that has been bad luck.

You look at Dundee’s second half team at Tynecastle and they were missing Joe Shaughnessy, Owen Beck, Ricki Lamie and Jordan McGhee.

They’re missing a lot of experience there and a lot of quality as well.

Beck gives great ability going forward but he was strong defensively as well.

And I think Shaughnessy’s absence has been keenly felt in the last few games.

I think it would be fair to say it looked like he needed the end of the season to come quickly at certain stages. Mainly because of the amount of games he had played.

Joe Shaughnessy was Tony Docherty first Dundee signing. Image: SNS.

But we’re seeing how important an influence he is on this team.

Losing that as well as experienced guys like Lamie and McGhee are tough to deal with for any side.

Tonight at Rangers will be difficult but Dundee showed in their last meeting they can get something from the game.

Then Kilmarnock at the weekend at home is a game they can look to get a win to finish things off on a high.

Killie have had a tremendous season but Dundee have shown they can compete with them this season.

A good performance at Ibrox tonight and a result against Killie at the weekend would satisfy Docherty I think. That would finish off a fine season.

Conversation