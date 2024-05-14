Rangers 5-2 Dundee: Key moments, players ratings and star man as Dee squander two-goal lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Rangers 5-2 Dundee: Key moments, players ratings and star man as Dee squander two-goal lead

Tony Docherty's side were overrun in the second half after an impressive opening 45 minutes.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee were defeated 5-2 at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

For a while, it seemed like Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales’ goals would give Dundee their first win at Ibrox since 2001.

The defenders netted within two first-half minutes to give the Dee a shock lead at Ibrox.

Antonio Portales flicked Dundee into a 2-0 lead versus Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

But goals from Ross McCausland, Cyrriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell and a double from substitute Scott Wright turned the game on its head.

It means Dundee have now dropped 25 points from winning positions this season.

Tony Docherty made one change from the defeat at Tynecastle, as Aaron Donnelly dropped out in favour of Scott Tiffoney, in a move to a back four and the same shape as the 0-0 draw between the sides last month.

Dundee lead at half-time

Rangers failed to trouble the Dundee goal enough to justify their first-half possession.

Jon McCracken was forced into a comfortable stop minutes in from Ridvan Yilamz but didn’t make another save until 33 minutes in when Luke McCowan surrendered possession easily and allowed McCausland to test the Dee keeper.

Between those chances, Fabio Silva manufactured a sight at goal but his strike hit the top of the bar on its way over.

In the early stages, Dundee put together some wonderful passages of play when in possession but lacked an end product.

But they stuck to their approach to pass the ball up the pitch and were rewarded with a quick-fire double on 38 and 40 minutes.

Jordan McGhee gives Dundee the lead against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Owen Dodgson was the source of both when two of his crosses from the left caught out Rangers.

The first was finished at the back post by McGhee on 38 minutes, his fifth of the season, before fellow defender Portales executed a cheeky flick to make it 2-0.

The second was particularly damning on Rangers, who fell asleep as a free-kick was taken quickly to Dodgson.

Half the stadium thought Mo Sylla had added a third from another set-piece but the ball trickled wide before Rangers got back into the game through McCausland who finished on the angle.

Rangers keep slim title hopes alive

It wasn’t long until Rangers were level through Dessers who headed in his 23rd goal of the season following a Cantwell cross seven minutes after the restart.

Cyriel Dessers headed Rangers level versus Dundee. Image: SNS.

Cantwell then tried his luck from outside the box but it was a comfortable stop for McCracken.

At the other end, McCowan pulled a save out of Jack Butland from a similar position after exchanging passes with Amadou Bakayoko.

On 66 minutes, Rangers were afforded a stroke of luck when Cantwell’s mishit cross sailed over McCracken and into the far top corner.

The keeper then made an excellent stop from another powerful Dessers header to keep the score at 3-2.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty watches on at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Docherty sent on Dara Costelloe, Curtis Main and Finn Robertson in a triple change in search of an equaliser but they struggled to break down a makeshift Rangers defence after Clement made five changes of his own.

One of those, Wright, put the game beyond doubt when he fired home at the back post with three minutes remaining before adding another in injury time.

Star man: Amadou Bakayoko

The Dee No 9 played the lone striker role expertly, dropping deep and wide to either take the ball in and find a man or else rough up an opposition defender.

His link play was key to how Dundee progressed up the pitch to cause Rangers problems.

Bakayoko made way for the fresh legs of Curtis Main late in the game after running himself into the ground.

Line-ups

Dundee FC (4-1-4-1): McCracken 6; McGhee 7, Astley 6, Portales 6, Dodgson 7; Sylla 7 (Robertson 74′); Cameron 7, Boateng 7 (Mellon 86′), McCowan 6, Tiffoney 6 (Costelloe 74′); Bakayoko 7 (Main 74′).

Subs not used: Sharp, Mulligan, Robinson, Howley, Donnelly.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, King (McKinnon 75′), Davies, Yilmaz (Fraser 61′); Raskin, Diomande (Dowell 82′); McCausland, Cantwell, Silva (Roofe 82′); Dessers (Wright 82′).

Subs not used: McCrorie, Barasic, Yfeko, Lowry.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 45,760

Conversation