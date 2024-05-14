Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to 5-2 Rangers defeat as he holds hands up after tactical gamble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to 5-2 Rangers defeat as he holds hands up after tactical gamble

The Dark Blues were beaten 5-2 at Ibrox after leading 2-0 in the first half.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rangers. Image: SNS/

Tony Docherty admits have to improve defensively next season after seeing his side throw away a 2-0 lead at Rangers.

Dundee were beaten 5-2 in the end after Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales goals had boos ringing down from the Ibrox stands.

However, a Ross McCausland strike just before half-time set up a second-half comeback. Cyriel Dessers levelled things up on 52 minutes before Todd Cantwell put Rangers in front on 65 minutes.

And two late goals from Scott Wright completed the turnaround as Dundee’s defence struggled.

Antonio Portales celebrates
Antonio Portales celebrates making it 2-0 at Ibrox. Image: PA

“The first half was a fantastic display. Everything we worked on, we were in control of the game,” Docherty said.

“When Rangers had possession we were excellent and then when we had the ball we were brave.

“It was a really top performance but we need to get into half-time at 2-0.

“The goal just before half-time changes the dynamic.

“The second half, we have to do better.

“Very preventable, the second goal. We need to stop the ball coming in first of all, defend our penalty box better.

“And the third goal, there’s no way he’s meant that. It’s a fluke.”

Tactical gamble

Docherty, though, doesn’t want the end to the season to take the shine off the campaign as a whole.

And the same goes for this clash at Ibrox after throwing on an additional striker in the shape of Michael Mellon with four minutes left in the game.

Cyriel Dessers made it 2-2 early in the second half. Image: SNS.

Former Dee Scott Wright then added goals No 4 and No 5 to complete a hefty scoreline for the home side.

“You always remember the way a game finishes but I said to the players it is important we focus on other things,” the Dark Blues boss added.

“Because at 3-2 I went two strikers up front. I’m thinking there’s no point if it’s 3-2, 4-2, 5-2 – we needed to win the game.

“It opens us up a little bit and the game runs away from us.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: SNS

“Listen I am hugely proud of the players for their efforts this season across the league campaign.

“To get into the top six they have been fantastic.

“But we have fallen short, particularly defensively, when we’ve gone up against real top opposition in the top six.

“It is good for me to see that going into next season.

“I don’t think anybody would have given us a chance. At the start of the season we were the favourite to be relegated so to get into the top six was a fantastic achievement.

“It just illustrates to me where we need to get better for next season and that’s what we’ll endeavour to do.”

Defeat means Dundee are now certain to finish in sixth place in the Premiership.

