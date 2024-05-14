Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to 5-2 Rangers defeat as he holds hands up after tactical gamble

Tony Docherty admits have to improve defensively next season after seeing his side throw away a 2-0 lead at Rangers.

Dundee were beaten 5-2 in the end after Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales goals had boos ringing down from the Ibrox stands.

However, a Ross McCausland strike just before half-time set up a second-half comeback. Cyriel Dessers levelled things up on 52 minutes before Todd Cantwell put Rangers in front on 65 minutes.

And two late goals from Scott Wright completed the turnaround as Dundee’s defence struggled.

“The first half was a fantastic display. Everything we worked on, we were in control of the game,” Docherty said.

“When Rangers had possession we were excellent and then when we had the ball we were brave.

“It was a really top performance but we need to get into half-time at 2-0.

“The goal just before half-time changes the dynamic.

“The second half, we have to do better.

“Very preventable, the second goal. We need to stop the ball coming in first of all, defend our penalty box better.

“And the third goal, there’s no way he’s meant that. It’s a fluke.”

Tactical gamble

Docherty, though, doesn’t want the end to the season to take the shine off the campaign as a whole.

And the same goes for this clash at Ibrox after throwing on an additional striker in the shape of Michael Mellon with four minutes left in the game.

Former Dee Scott Wright then added goals No 4 and No 5 to complete a hefty scoreline for the home side.

“You always remember the way a game finishes but I said to the players it is important we focus on other things,” the Dark Blues boss added.

“Because at 3-2 I went two strikers up front. I’m thinking there’s no point if it’s 3-2, 4-2, 5-2 – we needed to win the game.

“It opens us up a little bit and the game runs away from us.

“Listen I am hugely proud of the players for their efforts this season across the league campaign.

“To get into the top six they have been fantastic.

“But we have fallen short, particularly defensively, when we’ve gone up against real top opposition in the top six.

“It is good for me to see that going into next season.

“I don’t think anybody would have given us a chance. At the start of the season we were the favourite to be relegated so to get into the top six was a fantastic achievement.

“It just illustrates to me where we need to get better for next season and that’s what we’ll endeavour to do.”

Defeat means Dundee are now certain to finish in sixth place in the Premiership.