Dundee’s dropped points from winning positions laid bare – and how record compares to rest of Premiership

When Dundee threw away a two-goal lead to Rangers on Tuesday night it took the total points lost by the Dee in matches in which they have led to 25.

Goals from Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales put Dundee in a fantastic position at Ibrox before a familiar scenario reared its head.

Rangers’ margin of victory in the 5-2 defeat was larger than any of the other Dundee matches in question and was the 10th time they have dropped points after leading.

What is even more astonishing is that 11 of those points have been thrown away after taking a two-goal lead, as they did on Tuesday.

That followed defeats to Hearts and Motherwell earlier in the season when a two-goal lead was squandered, as well as the draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

On top of those matches, Docherty’s charges have led in all three 2-2 draws with Kilmarnock.

Tuesday night was the second time the Dee have led at Ibrox this season, with the first of those cancelled out by a Rangers comeback in a 3-1 loss.

Two 3-2 defeats, to Hearts and Motherwell, are the other matches that make up Dundee’s total.

Positive spin

There are two teams closer to the Dark Blues than you might think.

Kilmarnock and Hibs have also been guilty of undoing their hard work too often, with both teams losing 19 points from matches in which they have gone ahead.

Next is St Johnstone with 17, Livingston on 16 and Aberdeen on 15.

Unsurprisingly, Rangers and Celtic have thrown away the least points from winning positions, with the former only doing so once: in their 3-2 defeat to Ross County.

Dropping points after leading is never a good thing but, spinning it positively, you have to have the lead before you can lose it.

It is also an easily identifiable flaw and, therefore, can be sorted with the right recruitment and coaching – the latter especially could come into play given how young this overachieving Dundee side is.

This may be another unwanted statistic to emerge this season but, all told, it has been an impressive return to the Premiership for Dundee.