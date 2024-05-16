Dundee’s dropped points from winning positions laid bare – and how record compares to rest of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s dropped points from winning positions laid bare – and how record compares to rest of Premiership

Tony Docherty's side have squandered 25 points in matches in which they have taken the lead.

Antonio Portales looks dejected after Dundee's loss to Rangers. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By Craig Cairns

When Dundee threw away a two-goal lead to Rangers on Tuesday night it took the total points lost by the Dee in matches in which they have led to 25.

Goals from Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales put Dundee in a fantastic position at Ibrox before a familiar scenario reared its head.

Rangers’ margin of victory in the 5-2 defeat was larger than any of the other Dundee matches in question and was the 10th time they have dropped points after leading.

What is even more astonishing is that 11 of those points have been thrown away after taking a two-goal lead, as they did on Tuesday.

That followed defeats to Hearts and Motherwell earlier in the season when a two-goal lead was squandered, as well as the draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

On top of those matches, Docherty’s charges have led in all three 2-2 draws with Kilmarnock.

Tuesday night was the second time the Dee have led at Ibrox this season, with the first of those cancelled out by a Rangers comeback in a 3-1 loss.

Two 3-2 defeats, to Hearts and Motherwell, are the other matches that make up Dundee’s total.

Positive spin

There are two teams closer to the Dark Blues than you might think.

Kilmarnock and Hibs have also been guilty of undoing their hard work too often, with both teams losing 19 points from matches in which they have gone ahead.

Next is St Johnstone with 17, Livingston on 16 and Aberdeen on 15.

Unsurprisingly, Rangers and Celtic have thrown away the least points from winning positions, with the former only doing so once: in their 3-2 defeat to Ross County.

Dropping points after leading is never a good thing but, spinning it positively, you have to have the lead before you can lose it.

Motherwell have come from behind twice to take points from Dundee. Image: SNS.

It is also an easily identifiable flaw and, therefore, can be sorted with the right recruitment and coaching – the latter especially could come into play given how young this overachieving Dundee side is.

This may be another unwanted statistic to emerge this season but, all told, it has been an impressive return to the Premiership for Dundee.

