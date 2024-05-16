Dundee star Jordan McGhee reveals final day desire in Kilmarnock clash

Jordan McGhee is determined to finish the season on a high as Dundee look to end their worst run of the season.

The Dark Blues have lost their last four games and are without a win in the previous seven matches since the start of March.

They have just one match left before the end of the season to turn that form around with Kilmarnock arriving at Dens Park on Saturday.

Despite both sides having their final league placings already decided – Killie in fourth and the Dee in sixth – McGhee insists there is still plenty to play for at Dens.

Most important is rewarding the fans who have backed the team so well throughout their first top-six finish since 2015.

“We’re at home, the fans will be there and they’ve shown appreciation to us all season,” McGhee said.

“It’s up to us to go and put on a show.

“It’s an important game for us. We want to do well and pick up points in this second league, if you like, in the top six.”

Thoughts have already drifted to next season with sixth place secured for some time.

McGhee insists the target is to run a repeat of this campaign’s successes.

However, he knows improvement will be needed after their struggles across the final few matches.

McGhee said: “We are playing at the top venues in Scotland against the top teams and we deserve to be there.

“We will take our medicine and we will learn from it.

“We’ll bottle that and use the experience to improve next season and try to build on it.

“We’ve done really well this season but as footballers you always aim high and want to do better than you did the previous season.

“That’s what everyone in the dressing-room and at the club will strive to do next season.”

He added: “It’s just the way it’s ending. We wanted to run over the finishing line but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s not for the lack of trying.

“To finish in the top six, nobody gave us a chance at the start of the season.

“To do that in our first season back is definitely something to build upon and will help the club going forward.”