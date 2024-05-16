Dundee reveal pre-season tour plans as Tony Docherty takes Dark Blues to the Continent for friendly double-header

Dundee have announced a pre-season training tour to Poland where they will face a friendly double-header.

The Dark Blues may have missed out on European football by just one Premiership place this season.

However, intrepid Dees will still have the opportunity to follow their side to the Continent this year, even if just for friendlies.

Dundee will head to Poznan for a week’s training and will face two European sides.

From Monday, July 1, to Sunday, July 7, the Dark Blues will train at the Hotel Remes Sport and Spa.

The facility has been used by international sides like Portugal as well as European heavyweights Monaco and Lyon.

Firstly they will face Czech side Banik Ostrava at Stadion MKS Promien Opalenica, situated 28 miles outside the city of Poznan.

That will be followed by a clash with local side Lech Poznan, eight times champions of Poland.

Lech Poznan currently lie in fifth in the Polish Ekstraklasa with two matches remaining, one point outside European qualification places.

In their side is former Dundee United full-back Barry Douglas, who is enjoying his second spell with the Railwaymen.

Banik Ostrava, meanwhile, are also fifth in the top tier in Czechia but are on course to qualify for the Conference League next season.

They are four-time national champions but haven’t won a trophy since 2005.

Dundee will face Banik Ostrava on Wednesday, July 3, before facing Lech Poznan on Saturday, July 6.

The venue for the Poznan clash is yet to be confirmed.

Both matches will be open to spectators with ticket information released closer to the matches.