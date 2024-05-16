Dundee reveal pre-season tour plans as Tony Docherty takes Dark Blues to the Continent for friendly double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee reveal pre-season tour plans as Tony Docherty takes Dark Blues to the Continent for friendly double-header

The Dark Blues have announced a training camp in Poland with two friendlies against European sides.

By George Cran
Barry Douglas
Former Dundee United defender Barry Douglas (blue) could face Dundee in pre-season. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee have announced a pre-season training tour to Poland where they will face a friendly double-header.

The Dark Blues may have missed out on European football by just one Premiership place this season.

However, intrepid Dees will still have the opportunity to follow their side to the Continent this year, even if just for friendlies.

Dundee will head to Poznan for a week’s training and will face two European sides.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season last summer. Image: SNS.

From Monday, July 1, to Sunday, July 7, the Dark Blues will train at the Hotel Remes Sport and Spa.

The facility has been used by international sides like Portugal as well as European heavyweights Monaco and Lyon.

Firstly they will face Czech side Banik Ostrava at Stadion MKS Promien Opalenica, situated 28 miles outside the city of Poznan.

That will be followed by a clash with local side Lech Poznan, eight times champions of Poland.

Lech Poznan fans at their Stadion Poznan ground last week. Image: Shutterstock

Lech Poznan currently lie in fifth in the Polish Ekstraklasa with two matches remaining, one point outside European qualification places.

In their side is former Dundee United full-back Barry Douglas, who is enjoying his second spell with the Railwaymen.

Banik Ostrava, meanwhile, are also fifth in the top tier in Czechia but are on course to qualify for the Conference League next season.

They are four-time national champions but haven’t won a trophy since 2005.

Dundee will face Banik Ostrava on Wednesday, July 3, before facing Lech Poznan on Saturday, July 6.

The venue for the Poznan clash is yet to be confirmed.

Both matches will be open to spectators with ticket information released closer to the matches.

Conversation