16 departed Dundee 2023 title winners: Who is Champions League-bound and who plays for Spokane Velocity?

It has been revolution rather than evolution at Dundee in recent years.

The Championship-winning squad just over 12 months ago looks very different to the one that just secured a top-six finish for the Dark Blues.

An exodus followed the 2023 title party last May as Gary Bowyer departed and Tony Docherty came in.

With only a handful of players signed up, it was a busy summer for the new boss.

Only 10 players from the end of 2022/23 remain at the club.

What happened to the rest?

Courier Sport has a look.

Ian Lawlor

Irish goalie Lawlor was the first one out of the door after a frustrating couple of years at Dens Park where he played just 16 times.

He joined Doncaster Rovers, where he’d previously spent four seasons, to help their promotion push from League Two.

However, injury struck in December and ruled him out for the rest of the season. A late surge got Rovers into the play-offs where they lost out to Crewe Alexandra.

Ben Williamson

Energetic midfielder Williamson was a second-half sub in the Championship finale against Queen’s Park, playing his 31st game of the season.

A loan move to Partick Thistle ended in January before Williamson joined Hamilton Accies permanently from Rangers.

There he became a key player in their promotion through the play-offs, beating Inverness to take a place in the Championship.

Successive promotions for the midfielder.

Kwame Thomas

Targetmen Thomas proved a handy pick-up en route to the title, scoring a crucial double to earn a point at home to Morton.

After leaving Dundee, the ex-England U/20 striker signed for Aldershot Town in the National League.

There he was a regular, playing 45 times and scoring six, as they finished eighth.

Thomas also showed his versatility by taking a stint in goal after a red card for keeper Jordi van Stappershoef.

Barry Maguire

A loan signing from Motherwell, Maguire again went out on a temporary transfer at the start of this campaign.

The 26-year-old also went to the National League, signing for Kidderminster Harriers.

He was a regular early in the season but fell out of the team and returned to Fir Park in January.

He didn’t play again for Motherwell and was released this month.

Ryan Clampin

Speedy left-back Clampin was released by Colchester United after his return from Dundee.

He was snapped up by Eastleigh in the National League, where he played 18 times as they finished 13th.

Clampin is now a free agent again after being freed by Eastleigh this summer.

Luke Hannant

Winger Hannant savoured every moment of Dundee’s title victory and he was celebrating silverware again this season.

He too moved to the National League, joining Gateshead and playing a key role in their sixth-placed finish.

Hannant scored 11 goals in 51 games. However, the north-east club were refused a place in the play-offs after not meeting stadium criteria.

They did, though, go on to win the FA Trophy at Wembley, beating Solihull Moors on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Lorent Tolaj

Tolaj teamed up with Kwame Thomas at Aldershot after his release from Brighton, also taking a turn in goal during that bizarre match at Eastleigh.

After scoring a brace on debut, the Swiss striker notched 22 goals in 49 games across the campaign and earned a contract extension to 2025.

Two of those goals came in a remarkable 7-4 FA Cup win at Swindon Town as Aldershot made it to the third round.

Jordan Marshall

Left-back Marshall took his time to find a new club before heading to Wales to sign for 15-time national champions The New Saints.

TNS duly made that 16, winning the title by 33 points and scoring 117 goals in 32 games with a goal difference of +99. They will play in Champions League qualifying in July.

Marshall, though, was largely a bit-part player. He started six times, making four sub appearances including in the Challenge Cup Final defeat to Airdrieonians.

Alex Jakubiak

After 10 goals for Dundee, Dunfermline hoped they could benefit from a resurgent Jakubiak.

However, despite flashes of quality the former Scotland youth international failed to ignite his career at East End Park.

Jak would score just twice in 28 games for the Pars and left the club at the end of the season.

Paul McMullan

McMullan has enjoyed a successful year at Derry City, joining former Dens team-mate Danny Mullen.

Derry finished second in the League of Ireland last season running champions Shamrock Rovers close.

In his first few games, the Candystripes got through two Europa Conference League ties before being knocked out on penalties by Kazakhstan outfit Tobol.

Derry and McMullan will be in Europe again this summer and once more lie second in the Premier Division, six points behind Damien Duff’s Shelbourne after 19 games.

He scored the winner to spoil Stephen Kenny’s return to St Pat’s Athletic earlier this month.

Cillian Sheridan

After recovering from a second Achilles tendon injury, Sheridan earned two contracts in the Championship last season to differing levels of success.

The former Celtic striker made little impact for Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness before turning back the clock at Queen’s Park.

Sheridan struck up a strike partnership with Ruari Paton and found the net four times in 12 games as he helped the Spiders stay up at Inverness’s expense.

Luke Strachan

The grandson of Gordon Strachan and son of Gavin Strachan signed for Cove Rangers last summer after leaving Dens.

However, he is yet to feature for Paul Hartley’s side after an ankle injury ruled him out in pre-season.

Strachan joined Brechin City on loan for the second half of the campaign where he played 10 times on their way to missing out on the Highland League title on goal difference.

Paul McGowan

After nine years and 302 appearances, ‘Gowser’ said farewell to Dundee as he re-signed for old Dens boss Paul Hartley.

McGowan was a regular for Cove Rangers, playing 32 times and scoring twice as the Aberdeen side finished fifth.

However, he was released by the club this week.

Ryan Sweeney

Centre-back Sweeney was club captain when he opted to move back down south after two years at Dens Park.

The 27-year-old joined Burton Albion on a two-year deal but the season was a struggle in League One.

Eventually, the Brewers avoided relegation by just one place, getting through three managers in the process.

Sweeney was named Player’s Player of the Year at the end of the season.

Sam Fisher

Dundee academy prospect Fisher joined up with former boss James McPake at Dunfermline.

He helped the Pars consolidate their place in the Championship in their first season back at that level despite injury issues.

Fisher played 29 times, scoring once.

Pierre Reedy

Pierre Reedy was an odd end-of-season signing under Gary Bowyer.

The versatile American made four substitute appearances in the final few weeks of the campaign before heading back to the US in the summer.

Reedy signed for Charleston Battery in the USL Championship, the tier below MLS, where he played 13 times.

This year he dropped a division to join USL League One club Spokane Velocity for their inaugural campaign.

He has played 13 times and scored once for the Washington outfit.