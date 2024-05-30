Dundee reportedly set to add third Mexican signing to kick off summer transfer business

Dundee are reportedly set to seal the signing of Atlante attacking midfielder Daniel Lajud.

Atlante president Emilio Escalante has said the 25-year-old is joining the Dark Blues.

That would make him the third signing from Mexico under manager Tony Docherty.

And the first addition of the summer transfer window as the Dark Blues aim to build on last season’s impressive top-six finish.

Lajud is a former team-mate of Antonio Portales at both Monterrey and Atlante and appears set to team up once again with the central defender.

Striker Diego Pineda also followed Portales across the Atlantic, signing a two-year deal after leaving UAT.

‘Will join Dundee FC’

Reports from Mexico say Atlante president Escalante has “confirmed that Daniel Lajud will join Dundee FC (of the Scottish League), where he will share a dressing-room with Antonio Portales.”

He did so in an interview on Fox Deportes show Punto Final.

The player also posted a farewell message to Atlante on social media as he confirmed his departure.

Lajud has scored 21 goals from 75 matches across the past two seasons for Atlante and is part of the Lebanon international setup.

He qualifies through his father, earning seven caps and was called up for the 2023 Asian Cup.

The attacking midfielder helped Atlante to the Liga de Expansión MX Clausura title this year and the Apertura title in 2022 (the Mexican league season is split into two competitions).

He also won the Liga de Expansión MX Guardianes title in 2020 while on loan at Tampico Madero from Monterrey.

The start of his career saw fleeting appearances in Mexico’s top division. He has since played 138 games in the second tier, scoring 29 goals.