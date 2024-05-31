Ex-Dundee striker Nacho Novo set to fight Fife TikTok star in boxing event

Former Dundee and Rangers striker Nacho Novo is set to embark on a new sporting career – boxing.

Novo, who hung up his boots in 2017, is set to don the gloves at the Hydro in Glasgow in August against Fife TikTok star Caz Milligan.

Caz, 28, is a Gers fan who grew up idolising the Spaniard.

The event comes six years after Novo suffered a stroke, which happened just months after a near-fatal heart attack during a legends tournament in Germany.

In the video, shot outside Ibrox, he says: “Well, after what I have been passed through, lots of problems in my life…health problems.

“Whatever happens in life, you can push yourself to try whatever you want to do.

“I’m excited for this event and I hope everybody comes to support me.”

Illustrious career

Novo scored 34 goals in 87 appearances for the Dark Blues between 2002 and 2004 after making the switch from Raith Rovers.

He then went on to star for Rangers across six seasons, winning three Premier League titles, three cups and was part of the side that made it to the 2008 UEFA Cup Final.

Novo’s career then took in spells in Spain, Poland, USA, England, Northern Ireland and Greenock.

His boxing rival is the owner of Ligan Studios – a production company selling cinematic content.

Caz previously revealed he gets called the Scottish Joey Essex due to the style of his online videos.

He starred in BBC dating show Love in the Flesh in 2022 and claimed he had “a 99.9% success rate with women”.

Tickets are priced between £47 and £228 for the bout.