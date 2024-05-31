Ex-Dundee striker Nacho Novo set to fight Fife TikTok star in boxing event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee striker Nacho Novo set to fight Fife TikTok star in boxing event

The Spaniard's post-playing career has taken a bizarre twist.

By George Cran
Nacho Novo and Caz Milligan announce fight outside their beloved Ibrox stadium.
Nacho Novo and Caz Milligan announce fight outside their beloved Ibrox stadium.

Former Dundee and Rangers striker Nacho Novo is set to embark on a new sporting career – boxing.

Novo, who hung up his boots in 2017, is set to don the gloves at the Hydro in Glasgow in August against Fife TikTok star Caz Milligan.

Caz, 28, is a Gers fan who grew up idolising the Spaniard.

The event comes six years after Novo suffered a stroke, which happened just months after a near-fatal heart attack during a legends tournament in Germany.

Nacho Novo in action for Dundee FC in 2003.
Caz Milligan.
Caz Milligan. Image: Caz Milligan/Facebook

In the video, shot outside Ibrox, he says: “Well, after what I have been passed through, lots of problems in my life…health problems.

“Whatever happens in life, you can push yourself to try whatever you want to do.

“I’m excited for this event and I hope everybody comes to support me.”

Illustrious career

Novo scored 34 goals in 87 appearances for the Dark Blues between 2002 and 2004 after making the switch from Raith Rovers.

He then went on to star for Rangers across six seasons, winning three Premier League titles, three cups and was part of the side that made it to the 2008 UEFA Cup Final.

Novo’s career then took in spells in Spain, Poland, USA, England, Northern Ireland and Greenock.

Nacho Novo celebrates in Albania alongside Stevie Lovell (left) and Jonay Hernandez. Image: SNS
Nacho Novo celebrates Dundee UEFA Cup goal in Albania alongside Stevie Lovell (left) and Jonay Hernandez. Image: SNS
Caz Milligan on BBC show.

His boxing rival is the owner of Ligan Studios – a production company selling cinematic content.

Caz previously revealed he gets called the Scottish Joey Essex due to the style of his online videos.

He starred in BBC dating show Love in the Flesh in 2022 and claimed he had “a 99.9% success rate with women”.

Tickets are priced between £47 and £228 for the bout.

Conversation