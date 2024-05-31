Amadou Bakayoko ‘on radar’ of 4 English clubs as competition for ex-Dundee loanee hots up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amadou Bakayoko ‘on radar’ of 4 English clubs as competition for ex-Dundee loanee hots up

The Dark Blues have a fight on their hands if they want to bring the Sierra Leone international back to Dens Park, according to reports.

By George Cran
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Competition for Amadou Bakayoko's signature is high. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko is wanted by a host of English clubs.

Reports in Sierra Leone, where the striker is currently gearing up for a World Cup qualifying double-header next week, say four English sides are “all set to make offers” for the 28-year-old.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty said last season he was keen to make Bakayoko’s loan switch permanent after he played a key role in the club’s top-six Premiership finish.

And the forward himself exclusively told Courier Sport he’d “love” the opportunity to return to Dens Park for next season.

Amadou Bakayoko will now head back to parent club Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko scored six goals for Dundee last season. Image: Shutterstock

However, he may have decisions to make as clubs line up to sign him from Forest Green.

The frontman remains under contract there as the Gloucestershire outfit gear up for a season in the National League following back-to-back relegations from League One.

According to Football Sierra Leone, League One sides Charlton Athletic and Stockport County as well as League Two teams Tranmere Rovers and Salford City are gearing up to bid for the striker.

Bakayoko is part of the Sierra Leone squad to face Djibouti and Burkina Faso in World Cup qualifying next week.

He’ll join another former Dee in the squad after Steven Caulker earned a recall.

Conversation