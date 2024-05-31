Amadou Bakayoko ‘on radar’ of 4 English clubs as competition for ex-Dundee loanee hots up

Former Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko is wanted by a host of English clubs.

Reports in Sierra Leone, where the striker is currently gearing up for a World Cup qualifying double-header next week, say four English sides are “all set to make offers” for the 28-year-old.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty said last season he was keen to make Bakayoko’s loan switch permanent after he played a key role in the club’s top-six Premiership finish.

And the forward himself exclusively told Courier Sport he’d “love” the opportunity to return to Dens Park for next season.

However, he may have decisions to make as clubs line up to sign him from Forest Green.

The frontman remains under contract there as the Gloucestershire outfit gear up for a season in the National League following back-to-back relegations from League One.

According to Football Sierra Leone, League One sides Charlton Athletic and Stockport County as well as League Two teams Tranmere Rovers and Salford City are gearing up to bid for the striker.

Bakayoko is part of the Sierra Leone squad to face Djibouti and Burkina Faso in World Cup qualifying next week.

He’ll join another former Dee in the squad after Steven Caulker earned a recall.