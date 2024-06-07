Dundee lose THIRD SPFL case in a week as costly few days added to by Rangers hotel bill

Dundee will have to cover Rangers hotel and travel costs for their twice postponed Premiership clash last season.

That’s after an SPFL hearing found in favour of the Ibrox club.

The pair had been due to play at Dens Park on March 17, only for heavy overnight rain to waterlog the pitch and the game was called off.

Then the second attempt on April 10 met the same fate.

The fixture would eventually be played on April 17 and ended in a 0-0 draw, putting a major dent in the Gers’ title hopes.

Rangers made their feelings known after the first call-off, hitting out at “negligence and unprofessionalism”, and pursued the Dark Blues for travel and hotel costs.

Rangers had chosen to stay the night in St Andrews ahead of both postponed matches.

They did the same for the match at Dens Park earlier in the season before being caught in traffic on the Tay Road Bridge and delaying kick-off.

The Glasgow side hit Dundee with the bill for the postponed matches but the Dark Blues told them they would not be paying.

Costly week, costly summer

Rangers took the case to the SPFL and a hearing has found in their favour, making it a costly week for the Dens Park club.

They have come out on the wrong side of three separate SPFL hearings this week.

First they lost an appeal against the £186,000 fine handed out by the governing body for five postponements last season, £120,000 of it suspended.

They have also been forced to stump up for St Johnstone’s £15,000 costs in getting McDiarmid Park ready as a contingency in case Dens Park was unable to host the third attempt to play Rangers.

And now the unwanted hat-trick of Rangers’ hotel and travel expenses.

On top of all that, Dundee have embarked on major work to fix their pitch and prevent similar scenes next season.

The cost of sorting the surface is also six figures and is more than the total SPFL fine.