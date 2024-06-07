Dundee lose THIRD SPFL case in a week as costly few days added to by Rangers hotel bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee lose THIRD SPFL case in a week as costly few days added to by Rangers hotel bill

The Dark Blues will have to cover travel costs for the double Dens Park pitch postponement last season after the SPFL found in the Gers favour.

By George Cran
Philippe Clement at Dens Park
Rangers manager Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch after the first postponement. Image: SNS

Dundee will have to cover Rangers hotel and travel costs for their twice postponed Premiership clash last season.

That’s after an SPFL hearing found in favour of the Ibrox club.

The pair had been due to play at Dens Park on March 17, only for heavy overnight rain to waterlog the pitch and the game was called off.

Then the second attempt on April 10 met the same fate.

The fixture would eventually be played on April 17 and ended in a 0-0 draw, putting a major dent in the Gers’ title hopes.

Dundee v Rangers
Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw by Dundee in April. Image: SNS

Rangers made their feelings known after the first call-off, hitting out at “negligence and unprofessionalism”, and pursued the Dark Blues for travel and hotel costs.

Rangers had chosen to stay the night in St Andrews ahead of both postponed matches.

They did the same for the match at Dens Park earlier in the season before being caught in traffic on the Tay Road Bridge and delaying kick-off.

The Glasgow side hit Dundee with the bill for the postponed matches but the Dark Blues told them they would not be paying.

Costly week, costly summer

Rangers took the case to the SPFL and a hearing has found in their favour, making it a costly week for the Dens Park club.

They have come out on the wrong side of three separate SPFL hearings this week.

Work going on across the Dens Park pitch. Image: Paul Murray.
Major work is under way to fix the Dens Park pitch. Image: Paul Murray.

First they lost an appeal against the £186,000 fine handed out by the governing body for five postponements last season, £120,000 of it suspended.

They have also been forced to stump up for St Johnstone’s £15,000 costs in getting McDiarmid Park ready as a contingency in case Dens Park was unable to host the third attempt to play Rangers.

And now the unwanted hat-trick of Rangers’ hotel and travel expenses.

On top of all that, Dundee have embarked on major work to fix their pitch and prevent similar scenes next season.

The cost of sorting the surface is also six figures and is more than the total SPFL fine.

More from Dundee FC

Mulligan, Fotheringham and Cameron (L to R) all features for the young Scots
Dundee and Dundee United kids endure night to forget as Scotland U/21s are battered…
2
Dundee will face Dunfermline in a pre-season friendly this summer. Image: SNS
Dundee to take on Dunfermline as Dee pre-season finishes with trip to face former…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Ross Graham is ready to be Dundee United's defensive rock
Dundee manager Paul Hartley (right) and his new signings (L/R) Simon Ferry, Philip Roberts, Thomas Konrad, Greg Stewart and Luca Tankulic in 2014. Image: SNS
14 players joined Dundee in Paul Hartley summer shopping spree of 2014 – where…
Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee get go-ahead to wipe out debt through £9m shares plan as door opens…
The SPFL have determined that Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone win £15,000 claim against Dundee as SPFL hearing judgment is reached
4
Partick Thistle want Logan Chalmers and Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Partick Thistle set to sign former Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers and could…
Nicky Clark and Jordan Marshall battle in a 2022 Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
What bumper new SPFL TV deal with Premier Sports could mean for the Dundee…
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens fine appeal kicked out by SPFL
11
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee discover outcome of appeal against unprecedented SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements
3

Conversation