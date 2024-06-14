Luke McCowan being ‘monitored’ by Celtic as report links Dundee star with interest from England and USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke McCowan being ‘monitored’ by Celtic as report links Dundee star with interest from England and USA

The Dark Blues are set to begin pre-season training this coming week

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Celtic are “monitoring” Dundee star Luke McCowan, according to a Sky Sports report.

The Dark Blues hot shot has just enjoyed the season of his career, notching 10 goals from midfield on his way to being crowned the club’s player of the year.

Now, according to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old is being looked at as a possible summer signing by Scotland’s champions.

England and America have both also been touted as potential destinations for the McCowan who is expected to check in for pre-season training next week.

Luke McCowan with the Player of the Year trophy. Image: Dundee FC.
Luke McCowan with Dundee’s player of the year trophy. Image: Dundee FC.

On Friday, Sky Sports News’ Anthony Joseph wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter): “Celtic have been monitoring Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan.

“It’s understood a number of MLS and English Championship sides are also interested in the 26-year-old.

“He’s entering the last year of his contract.”

McCowan was linked with Celtic in somewhat less traditional fashion at the tail end of last season when, ahead of a clash between the Hoops and Dundee, Celts super fan and singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart waxed lyrical about the midfielder.

Music legend Sir Rod Stewart.
Music legend and Luke McCowan admirer, Sir Rod Stewart. Image: PA

Speaking on Alan Brazil’s radio show, Sir Rod said: “Have you seen this young kid McCowan? He plays for Dundee.

“Wow. He is superb, I hope Celtic have got their eye on him.”

