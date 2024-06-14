Luke McCowan being ‘monitored’ by Celtic as report links Dundee star with interest from England and USA

Celtic are “monitoring” Dundee star Luke McCowan, according to a Sky Sports report.

The Dark Blues hot shot has just enjoyed the season of his career, notching 10 goals from midfield on his way to being crowned the club’s player of the year.

Now, according to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old is being looked at as a possible summer signing by Scotland’s champions.

England and America have both also been touted as potential destinations for the McCowan who is expected to check in for pre-season training next week.

On Friday, Sky Sports News’ Anthony Joseph wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter): “Celtic have been monitoring Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan.

“It’s understood a number of MLS and English Championship sides are also interested in the 26-year-old.

“He’s entering the last year of his contract.”

McCowan was linked with Celtic in somewhat less traditional fashion at the tail end of last season when, ahead of a clash between the Hoops and Dundee, Celts super fan and singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart waxed lyrical about the midfielder.

Speaking on Alan Brazil’s radio show, Sir Rod said: “Have you seen this young kid McCowan? He plays for Dundee.

“Wow. He is superb, I hope Celtic have got their eye on him.”