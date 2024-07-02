LEE WILKIE: Second scrapped Dundee and Ricki Lamie deal looks odd – but will be best for everyone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Second scrapped Dundee and Ricki Lamie deal looks odd – but will be best for everyone

Lamie has signed for Ross County after his latest Dens Park pre-contract agreement was ripped up.

Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie's expected summer switch to Dundee did not happen. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

For one pre-contract agreement to fall through is strange enough – but for Ricki Lamie to have two scrapped with Dundee is bizarre.

In fact, it might be a football first.

But whatever the reasons for the collapse of the latest agreement between the Dark Blues and Lamie, it feels to me like the best thing for both.

Whether Lamie or the club – or both – decided they wanted to go back on the deal doesn’t really matter.

If it had been stuck to, with one party unhappy, that could have been a recipe for a toxic atmosphere to develop.

Ricki Lamie and Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie will return to Dens Park this season as a Ross County player. Image: SNS

This way, both get to do their own thing.

Lamie has already signed for one of Dundee’s Premiership rivals, Ross County.

Meanwhile, Tony Docherty’s defensive group looks in good shape, with the summer signing of Clark Robertson boosting numbers in a healthy way.

In addition to Robertson, the Dark Blues have rear guard options in the form of Antonio Portales, Ryan Astley, Jordan McGhee and highly-rated youngster Luke Graham.

Captain Joe Shaughnessy is also expected to recover from his cruciate ligament injury somewhere around the New Year.

Lamie is an experienced Premiership defender who, for obvious reasons wants to be playing football on a regular basis.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

It seems likely that Dee boss Tony Docherty couldn’t guarantee him the starting spot he wanted.

Under the circumstances, Lamie’s departure seems the sensible way forward.

But I can understand why people might raise an eyebrow, given what happened in 2022, when player, having signed a pre-contract with Dundee, ended up staying with Motherwell.

Maybe it was never meant to be between the two.

Polish pre-season camp

Dundee are off to Poland for a week’s pre-season training.

I’ve been on a few similar trips myself over the years and I can guarantee the players are in for a battering, in terms of work.

There’s a big benefit to be had from it when the season starts.

But being able to spend time together, allowing new players to gel with the group and get to know each other, is just as valuable.

I’d expect Dundee to return fitter and more together as a group – and that would 100% justify the cost of the trip.

Conversation