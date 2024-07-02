EXCLUSIVE: Dundee closing in on the signing of international defender Ethan Bristow

Dundee are closing in on making Ethan Bristow their fourth addition of the summer.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty recently promised further signings were “imminent”.

That may soon be the case with Minnesota United left-back Bristow ready to make a permanent switch to Dens Park.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Reading and played six times in the Championship before dropping down to League Two with Tranmere Rovers.

There he impressed and earned a move to the MLS.

For an undisclosed fee, Bristow signed a deal until 2025 with a club option to extend a further year but after just nine matches he returned to England.

A January loan to Stockport County saw him feature 13 times and helped the Hatters to the League Two title.

In November, the English-born defender became a fully-fledged international after a call-up to the St Kitt’s and Nevis squad.

Bristow has played three times, including the recent World Cup qualifiers in June, where he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Bahamas.

St Kitt’s and Nevis are third in Group B behind Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Now Bristow is readying for a crack at the Scottish Premiership as a Dundee player with a deal close to completion.