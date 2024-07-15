EXCLISIVE: Dundee to move 2 Premier Sports Cup home games from Dens Park as pitch work continues

Dundee’s first two home matches of the 2024/25 season will not be played at Dens Park.

Work has been ongoing throughout the summer to fix the major issues that led to five call-offs and an unprecedented fine from the SPFL.

The late-season match against Rangers at Dens was postponed twice and led to uproar in the Scottish game.

St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park was lined up as an alternative should Dens Park see a third call-off. That wasn’t needed in April.

At the start of the new season, however, another ground is required to host Dundee’s home matches against Annan Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Brechin City’s Glebe Park will be the venue for those two matches on Tuesday, July 23, and Saturday, July 27.

The club released a statement saying they are keen to ensure the pitch is at “optimum condition” for the first home league match on August 10.

The Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club can today confirm that we will play our two home Premier Sports Cup matches at The Carnegie Fuels Stadium at Glebe Park, the home of Brechin City.

“This decision has been taken in order that the new pitch at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park is in the best possible condition for the start of the league season.

“The club have invested heavily in the pitch during the close season, installing a new secondary drainage system before building the pitch up with 200 tonnes of rootzone to provide a fresh new playing surface.”

New head groundsman Paul Murray said: “The renovation has not been without its challenges, but with the club’s full support, we have managed to overcome these issues to help the process run as smoothly as possible.

“We have taken the decision to move the two home Premier Sports Cup games based on the short amount of time between completing the renovation and the aforementioned fixtures.

“With the pitch being seeded less than four weeks ago, and with so much sand and rootzone going into the drainage lines and onto the pitch surface, I was concerned for the overall stability of the pitch.

“Moving the two home games gives us another 18 days to have the pitch in optimum condition for the start of the league campaign.”

Glebe Park will also play host to Dundee B’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Formartine United on July 30.