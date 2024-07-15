EXCLISIVE: Dundee to move 2 Premier Sports Cup home games from Dens Park as pitch work continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLISIVE: Dundee to move 2 Premier Sports Cup home games from Dens Park as pitch work continues

The Dark Blues have been working through the summer to get the surface ready after chaos last season.

A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park,
Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s first two home matches of the 2024/25 season will not be played at Dens Park.

Work has been ongoing throughout the summer to fix the major issues that led to five call-offs and an unprecedented fine from the SPFL.

The late-season match against Rangers at Dens was postponed twice and led to uproar in the Scottish game.

St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park was lined up as an alternative should Dens Park see a third call-off. That wasn’t needed in April.

Dundee's Dens Park pitch undergoing major work to fix drainage issues. Image: Paul Murray.
Dundee's Dens Park pitch has undergone major work to fix drainage issues. Image: Paul Murray.

At the start of the new season, however, another ground is required to host Dundee’s home matches against Annan Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Brechin City’s Glebe Park will be the venue for those two matches on Tuesday, July 23, and Saturday, July 27.

The club released a statement saying they are keen to ensure the pitch is at “optimum condition” for the first home league match on August 10.

The Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club can today confirm that we will play our two home Premier Sports Cup matches at The Carnegie Fuels Stadium at Glebe Park, the home of Brechin City.

The Dens Park pitch. Image: Dundee FC.
The Dens Park pitch is green with grass but not quite ready yet. Image: Dundee FC.

“This decision has been taken in order that the new pitch at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park is in the best possible condition for the start of the league season.

“The club have invested heavily in the pitch during the close season, installing a new secondary drainage system before building the pitch up with 200 tonnes of rootzone to provide a fresh new playing surface.”

New head groundsman Paul Murray said: “The renovation has not been without its challenges, but with the club’s full support, we have managed to overcome these issues to help the process run as smoothly as possible.

Dundee United travel to Glebe Park
Glebe Park will host Dundee’s two home matches next week. Image: SNS

“We have taken the decision to move the two home Premier Sports Cup games based on the short amount of time between completing the renovation and the aforementioned fixtures.

“With the pitch being seeded less than four weeks ago, and with so much sand and rootzone going into the drainage lines and onto the pitch surface, I was concerned for the overall stability of the pitch.

“Moving the two home games gives us another 18 days to have the pitch in optimum condition for the start of the league campaign.”

Glebe Park will also play host to Dundee B’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Formartine United on July 30.

Conversation