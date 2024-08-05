4 Dundee talking points from helter-skelter derby draw

It took the city of Dundee to properly get the new Premiership campaign up and running.

The damp squib of day one brought two goal-less draws.

That ended at Tannadice in a helter-skelter contest between two bitter rivals.

It may have been a third draw to kick off the season for the division but there was plenty to talk about in this one.

Twice Dundee came from behind. First after Kristijan Trapanovski had swept the home side in front as Seb Palmer-Houlden was the right man in the right place at the right time.

Then after Miller Thomson had made it 2-1 in the first half as Luke McCowan stroked home from the penalty spot.

But there was plenty more than that.

Courier Sport was there to take in all the action.

Defence

Despite the early-season matches in the Premier Sports Cup, there was a whole lot of rustiness on show on the opening day of the season.

Not only the odd bad touch or poor pass but lots of slow or frankly strange decision making across the entire team.

The opening period started in such a frantic fashion, foggy brains on the pitch struggled to keep up with it.

It would be difficult to say any of the back six played well throughout. Some had good moments but the moments that mattered will hugely frustrate the Dark Blues.

Dundee United’s narrow front three caused all sorts of problems.

Luke Graham in for his Premiership debut had it tough up against Miller Thomson – effectively a big, strong centre-back against a fleet-footed winger showed early on.

On his outside was Ziyad Larkeche making his debut just days after signing and looking pretty rusty himself.

A pass out from the back was picked off by United and Antonio Portales was caught out behind the rest of fellow defenders and Trapanovski eventually finished.

Portales again was caught out for the second goal, this time distracted in battling with Jort van der Sande and not sorting things out with Jordan McGhee.

Dundee were caught with three defenders on one side of the box and no one marking Thomson at the back post.

More defensive snoozing came shortly after half-time. A free-kick from the left was a good attacking position. But nobody thought to stay back.

Everyone was in the box. Lyall Cameron stepped over the ball and ran inside and when the ball popped out to a United defender it meant he was the furthest man back – 25 yards from the home goal!

Cameron, though, spared his side’s blushes by clearing Trapanovski’s chipped effort off the line and yelling clearly ‘why is no one back?!’

A frustrating, confused shout that summed up a lot of Dundee’s defending.

Attack

Going forward Dundee were slightly better but nowhere near as fluent as they can be.

They couldn’t get Cameron and McCowan on the ball in the areas that can really hurt the opposition.

Finally when McCowan did break free, the equalising goal came with Palmer-Houlden knocking into an empty net for his fourth goal of the season.

The second half was better but still not at the levels this Dundee side can reach.

Simon Murray didn’t have as much joy as he’d want but still finished the game effectively with two assists.

The first saw his shot saved into Palmer-Houlden’s path and his sharpness drew a penalty out of Ross Graham.

He should really have had a third assist in stoppage time when setting up Curtis Main for a gilt-edged chance to win it only for his strike partner to fire over.

Dundee were far better it the second 45 and deserved their point. They could’ve won it, too.

The big positive is there is much more to come from this team than they showed at Tannadice.

Changes

Tactically, Tony Docherty stuck with his preferred 3-5-2 formation to begin with.

United knew how their rivals would set up and worked well to disrupt it.

Though their squad building is still in progress for this season, the thing this Dundee squad has is options.

Options to change things.

Docherty did so on 64 minutes as Ethan Ingram went off for Scott Tiffoney as the Dark Blues switched to 4-3-3 in a bid to get back into the game.

And then came another change nine minutes later with two more subs – Main and Josh Mulligan for Palmer-Houlden and Cameron.

That saw a switch to 4-4-2 with Mulligan right wing and Tiffoney left wing, Murray and Main up top.

Still more signings to come but there are different options to call on for the Dee boss.

Coins

United boss Jim Goodwin said after the game that he’d been the target for coins thrown from the away end above the dugouts.

Summer signing Will Ferry also handed a thrown coin to the officials.

There is no place for the kind of cowardly stupidity it takes to launch a coin at a football pitch.

Goodwin made light of it but it’s a huge shame that a couple of mindless idiots spoil such an occasion.

Despite that black mark, on the whole it was a brilliant advert for the Scottish game and for the city.

An entertaining contest with goals, madness and banter aplenty.

A game that certainly doesn’t deserve to be spoiled by idiocy.