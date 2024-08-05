4 Dundee talking points from helter-skelter derby draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from helter-skelter derby draw

The Dark Blues came from behind twice across the road at Dundee United.

Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

It took the city of Dundee to properly get the new Premiership campaign up and running.

The damp squib of day one brought two goal-less draws.

That ended at Tannadice in a helter-skelter contest between two bitter rivals.

It may have been a third draw to kick off the season for the division but there was plenty to talk about in this one.

Twice Dundee came from behind. First after Kristijan Trapanovski had swept the home side in front as Seb Palmer-Houlden was the right man in the right place at the right time.

Then after Miller Thomson had made it 2-1 in the first half as Luke McCowan stroked home from the penalty spot.

Dundee fans at Tannadice
Dundee fans enjoy the moment as Luke McCowan makes it 2-2 at Tannadice. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But there was plenty more than that.

Courier Sport was there to take in all the action.

Defence

Despite the early-season matches in the Premier Sports Cup, there was a whole lot of rustiness on show on the opening day of the season.

Not only the odd bad touch or poor pass but lots of slow or frankly strange decision making across the entire team.

The opening period started in such a frantic fashion, foggy brains on the pitch struggled to keep up with it.

It would be difficult to say any of the back six played well throughout. Some had good moments but the moments that mattered will hugely frustrate the Dark Blues.

The Dundee defence is caught lop-sided as Miller Thomson (far left) is left unmarked. Image: Sky Sports
The Dundee defence is caught lop-sided as Miller Thomson (far left) is left unmarked. Image: Sky Sports

Dundee United’s narrow front three caused all sorts of problems.

Luke Graham in for his Premiership debut had it tough up against Miller Thomson – effectively a big, strong centre-back against a fleet-footed winger showed early on.

On his outside was Ziyad Larkeche making his debut just days after signing and looking pretty rusty himself.

A pass out from the back was picked off by United and Antonio Portales was caught out behind the rest of fellow defenders and Trapanovski eventually finished.

Portales again was caught out for the second goal, this time distracted in battling with Jort van der Sande and not sorting things out with Jordan McGhee.

Dundee were caught with three defenders on one side of the box and no one marking Thomson at the back post.

Dundee have all 10 outfield players in or around the United box - but get caught out. Image: Sky Sports
Dundee have all 10 outfield players in or around the United box – but get caught out with Trapanovski set through on goal. Image: Sky Sports

More defensive snoozing came shortly after half-time. A free-kick from the left was a good attacking position. But nobody thought to stay back.

Everyone was in the box. Lyall Cameron stepped over the ball and ran inside and when the ball popped out to a United defender it meant he was the furthest man back – 25 yards from the home goal!

Cameron, though, spared his side’s blushes by clearing Trapanovski’s chipped effort off the line and yelling clearly ‘why is no one back?!’

A frustrating, confused shout that summed up a lot of Dundee’s defending.

Attack

Going forward Dundee were slightly better but nowhere near as fluent as they can be.

They couldn’t get Cameron and McCowan on the ball in the areas that can really hurt the opposition.

Finally when McCowan did break free, the equalising goal came with Palmer-Houlden knocking into an empty net for his fourth goal of the season.

Seb Palmer-Houlden reacts after making it 1-1. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Seb Palmer-Houlden reacts after making it 1-1. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

The second half was better but still not at the levels this Dundee side can reach.

Simon Murray didn’t have as much joy as he’d want but still finished the game effectively with two assists.

The first saw his shot saved into Palmer-Houlden’s path and his sharpness drew a penalty out of Ross Graham.

Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

He should really have had a third assist in stoppage time when setting up Curtis Main for a gilt-edged chance to win it only for his strike partner to fire over.

Dundee were far better it the second 45 and deserved their point. They could’ve won it, too.

The big positive is there is much more to come from this team than they showed at Tannadice.

Changes

Tactically, Tony Docherty stuck with his preferred 3-5-2 formation to begin with.

United knew how their rivals would set up and worked well to disrupt it.

Though their squad building is still in progress for this season, the thing this Dundee squad has is options.

Tony Docherty on the touchline. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty on the touchline. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

Options to change things.

Docherty did so on 64 minutes as Ethan Ingram went off for Scott Tiffoney as the Dark Blues switched to 4-3-3 in a bid to get back into the game.

And then came another change nine minutes later with two more subs – Main and Josh Mulligan for Palmer-Houlden and Cameron.

That saw a switch to 4-4-2 with Mulligan right wing and Tiffoney left wing, Murray and Main up top.

Still more signings to come but there are different options to call on for the Dee boss.

Coins

Dundee United's Will Ferry hands a coin to a police officer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee United’s Will Ferry hands a coin to a police officer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

United boss Jim Goodwin said after the game that he’d been the target for coins thrown from the away end above the dugouts.

Summer signing Will Ferry also handed a thrown coin to the officials.

There is no place for the kind of cowardly stupidity it takes to launch a coin at a football pitch.

Goodwin made light of it but it’s a huge shame that a couple of mindless idiots spoil such an occasion.

Despite that black mark, on the whole it was a brilliant advert for the Scottish game and for the city.

An entertaining contest with goals, madness and banter aplenty.

A game that certainly doesn’t deserve to be spoiled by idiocy.

More from Dundee FC

Aaron Donnelly
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on squad strength and 'numbers' still to add as Aaron…
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits derby disappointment as he rues 'great chances' missed in…
5
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight.
Jim Goodwin says derby draw 'feels like defeat' as Dundee United boss talks Tony…
8
Curtis Main is relishing his first Dundee derby experience - including the walk from Dens Park to Tannadice. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Curtis Main reveals Dundee stars' 'unanimous' backing for pre-derby walk to Tannadice
4
Tony Docherty.
4 big derby dilemmas for Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee will welcome United onto the pitch at Tannadice ahead of Sunday's clash. Image: SNS
Dundee to give rivals United guard of honour ahead of derby curtain raiser
2
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Police warn they will 're-route' fans if Dundee United pre-derby march goes ahead
3
(L to R) David Babunski, Simon Murray, Kristijan Trapanovski and Seb Palmer-Houlden are all looking to make a splash in Sunday's Dundee derby. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: The 4 key traits opening day Dundee derby will highlight in new…
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals plan to build on fan feelgood factor ahead of…
7
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee FC announce 'mutual consent' departure of general manager
4

Conversation