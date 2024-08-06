LEE WILKIE: Will Luke McCowan still be Dundee’s talisman as transfer talk hots up?

Dundee’s man for the big occasion stepped up with a big moment at Tannadice.

Luke McCowan was the talisman last season and there’s no doubt he’ll be the same this time around – if he’s still around that is.

In grabbing that equaliser Dundee showed a really useful quality for a team.

They’d not been great throughout the game at Tannadice.

United dealt with the derby atmosphere better to begin with before the Dark Blues put on the pressure in the second half.

There will be frustration for Tony Docherty and Dundee because they know there is far more to come than they showed.

And defensively they weren’t great for the goals conceded.

But what they will be pleased about is the attitude and determination not to lose even when they were struggling to put anything together.

And McCowan epitomised that.

He’ll know he can perform better but the midfielder led by example.

If they can keep him around beyond the end of the month, that’ll be a huge boost for Dundee.

It’ll be just as big a blow if an offer they can’t refuse comes in late in the window.

He’s such an influential player for his team so here’s hoping he’s still a Dundee player next month – if so, he’ll be a big part of everything the Dee do this term.