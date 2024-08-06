LEE WILKIE: Will Luke McCowan still be Dundee’s talisman as transfer talk hots up?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Will Luke McCowan still be Dundee’s talisman as transfer talk hots up?

McCowan showed he's the Dark Blues' man for the big occasion with his derby showing.

Luke McCowan has already caught the eye this season for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan has already caught the eye this season for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s man for the big occasion stepped up with a big moment at Tannadice.

Luke McCowan was the talisman last season and there’s no doubt he’ll be the same this time around – if he’s still around that is.

In grabbing that equaliser Dundee showed a really useful quality for a team.

They’d not been great throughout the game at Tannadice.

United dealt with the derby atmosphere better to begin with before the Dark Blues put on the pressure in the second half.

McCowan strokes home the penalty. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan strokes home Dundee’s penalty equaliser against United. Image: Shutterstock

There will be frustration for Tony Docherty and Dundee because they know there is far more to come than they showed.

And defensively they weren’t great for the goals conceded.

But what they will be pleased about is the attitude and determination not to lose even when they were struggling to put anything together.

And McCowan epitomised that.

He’ll know he can perform better but the midfielder led by example.

If they can keep him around beyond the end of the month, that’ll be a huge boost for Dundee.

It’ll be just as big a blow if an offer they can’t refuse comes in late in the window.

He’s such an influential player for his team so here’s hoping he’s still a Dundee player next month – if so, he’ll be a big part of everything the Dee do this term.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee remain tight-lipped amid reports of bids for star man Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan enjoys his derby equaliser for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan reveals half-time message in 'big' derby team-talk as he addresses Dundee future
The Dundee derby ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Man, 46, charged over possession of pyrotechnic before Dundee derby
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee new boy set for fine after Dens duo's funny social media exchange
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on squad strength and 'numbers' still to add as Aaron…
Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from helter-skelter derby draw
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits derby disappointment as he rues 'great chances' missed in…
6
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight.
Jim Goodwin says derby draw 'feels like defeat' as Dundee United boss talks Tony…
14
Grandfather, son and grandson all named Ryan Paterson ahead of the derby
Best pictures of Dundee and United fans as city comes alive for derby day

Conversation