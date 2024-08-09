Dundee return to Dens Park: What are Dee plans to ensure home comforts count after 3 months away?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee return to Dens Park: What are Dee plans to ensure home comforts count after 3 months away?

The Dark Blues host Hearts in Saturday's evening kick-off.

By George Cran
General view of Dens Park
Dundee's new pitch at Dens Park is ready to go. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

It has been three whole months since Dundee played a match at their home ground, Dens Park.

A major pitch revamp over the summer has seen the old stadium disused since the end of last season.

Diggers were waiting outside as the final whistle blew in the May clash with Kilmarnock, ready to come in and search out the problems that had caused so much grief.

Twelve weeks later and Dundee’s home will be abuzz with fans once again, eager to cheer their team on to a victory over Hearts.

There may be some nervousness behind the scenes at Dens Park with the evening fixture live on Premier Sports, along with a new e-ticketing system being rolled out for the first time.

Will all be well with the surface? Will fans get in without a hitch?

Dundee held an open training session at Dens Park on Tuesday. Image: David Young

Both those issues have been given dress rehearsals, however.

An open training session on Tuesday saw the players take to the Dens Park pitch in front of watching fans, testing the e-ticket system in the process.

It’s not the only time Tony Docherty’s side have been at Dens – they also trained there ahead of the very short trip to Dundee United last Sunday.

And, of course, the players also arrived at the ground before walking down the road to Tannadice.

‘Waxing lyrical’

Ahead of the home clash with Hearts, Docherty has been determined to ensure the return to home turf brings with it no feelings of unfamiliarity after so long away.

“We’re looking forward getting back home at Dens,” Docherty said.

“Full credit to John [Nelms], Tim [Keyes] and the board because the pitch is looking fantastic.

Tim Keyes (right) joins John Nelms and Dundee media man Pete McEleney at the open training session. Image: David Young
Chairman Tim Keyes (right) joins John Nelms and Dundee media man Pete McEleney at the open training session. Image: David Young

“We were on it for the open training session and were on it Friday before the derby and it’s been great.

“The players are relishing training on it so they can’t wait to get out and play on it.

“It’s been good to get them down to train at Dens so they can acclimatise themselves again after so long away.

“They’ve trained at Dens and got changed in the dressing-room to get them used to the environment again.

Tony Docherty puts Dundee through their paces at Dens Park. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty puts Dundee through their paces at Dens Park. Image: David Young

“So they will be used to the place by the time Saturday comes.

“They’ve also used the pitch and players are the first to complain if something isn’t right.

“If they had seen any problems, they’d let you know about it. But the players have been waxing lyrical about it.

“It’s in fantastic condition.”

