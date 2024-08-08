Dundee ‘agree deal’ for Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio

Dundee are closing in on the signing of Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio, according to reports.

The Dark Blues have been in search of defensive reinforcements and have also been trying to thrash out a deal with Nottingham Forest for Aaron Donnelly.

That has rumbled on throughout this week without an agreement being struck.

Now it appears France U/18 defender Koumetio could be in place before the weekend clash with Hearts.

Reports from France say the 21-year-old is set to undergo a medical on Friday and put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Those reports stated Dundee United. However, it is Dundee who are in fact the interested party.

Koumetio joined the Liverpool academy in 2018 after four years at Lyon and a short spell with Orleans.

He has made two first-team appearance for the Anfield club – making his debut as a half-time sub in a Champions League match at Midtjylland in 2020.

That made him the youngest player to ever play for Liverpool at that level.

Since then Koumetio has had loan spells with Austria Vienna, Dunkerque and Blackburn Rovers last season.

However, he made just one substitute for the Championship outfit after signing at the start of February.

Koumetio played twice for France at U/18 level.