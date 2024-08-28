3 Dundee and Dundee United stars in Scotland U/21 squad as Tannadice prospect gets maiden call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee and Dundee United stars in Scotland U/21 squad as Tannadice prospect gets maiden call-up

The young Scots face two crucial Euro 2025 qualifiers.

By George Cran
Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have been joined by Dundee United's Miller Thomson in the Scotland U/21 squad.
Three Dundee and Dundee United stars will join up with the Scotland U/21 squad for two crucial Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Scot Gemmill’s young side sit second in Group B, three points behind leaders Spain.

They meet the Spaniards at Tynecastle next Friday night before travelling to Malta on Tuesday, September 10.

The Scots are unbeaten in five qualifiers since losing 1-0 in Spain on the opening day of the campaign.

Since then they have defeated Malta, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Belgium.

A key player in that run has been Dundee’s Lyall Cameron, scoring in victories over Belgium and Kazakhstan.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland U/21s 2-0 up in Belgium. Image: SNS

He is back in the squad for this double header, joined by Dens team-mate Josh Mulligan as he prepares to return from injury.

Mulligan is out to add to his 12 caps at that level.

Aiming for his first cap is Dundee United’s Miller Thomson.

Thomson has made quite the impact at Tannadice since returning from a successful loan at Montrose.

United re-took the lead through Miller Thomson on 23 minutes. Image: SNS
Miller Thomson celebrates a derby goal against Dundee. Image: SNS

Since returning from Link’s Park, Thomson has been a regular in Jim Goodwin’s side and helped them to the Championship title in April.

And he kicked off his Premiership career with a bang, netting in the derby against Dundee at the start of August.

Now he’s out to savour his first taste of international football as the young Scots face Spain and Malta next month.

