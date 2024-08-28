3 Dundee and Dundee United stars in Scotland U/21 squad as Tannadice prospect gets maiden call-up

Three Dundee and Dundee United stars will join up with the Scotland U/21 squad for two crucial Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Scot Gemmill’s young side sit second in Group B, three points behind leaders Spain.

They meet the Spaniards at Tynecastle next Friday night before travelling to Malta on Tuesday, September 10.

The Scots are unbeaten in five qualifiers since losing 1-0 in Spain on the opening day of the campaign.

Since then they have defeated Malta, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Belgium.

A key player in that run has been Dundee’s Lyall Cameron, scoring in victories over Belgium and Kazakhstan.

He is back in the squad for this double header, joined by Dens team-mate Josh Mulligan as he prepares to return from injury.

Mulligan is out to add to his 12 caps at that level.

Aiming for his first cap is Dundee United’s Miller Thomson.

Thomson has made quite the impact at Tannadice since returning from a successful loan at Montrose.

Since returning from Link’s Park, Thomson has been a regular in Jim Goodwin’s side and helped them to the Championship title in April.

And he kicked off his Premiership career with a bang, netting in the derby against Dundee at the start of August.

Now he’s out to savour his first taste of international football as the young Scots face Spain and Malta next month.