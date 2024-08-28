Dundee academy prospect Seb Lochhead nearing move to Premier League outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee academy prospect Seb Lochhead nearing move to Premier League outfit

The 16-year-old could be departing before making his first-team debut.

By George Cran
Dundee youngster Seb Lochhead warms-up ahead of a League Cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee youngster Seb Lochhead warms-up ahead of a League Cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Highly-rated Dundee youngster Seb Lochhead is nearing a move to Premier League outfit Wolves.

The 16-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Dark Blues after joining the club’s academy aged seven.

Lochhead has been part of Tony Docherty’s squad throughout the campaign and joined the senior players on their pre-season trip to Poland.

The youngster played in the first friendly of the close season at Arbroath and has been on the bench in each of Dundee’s fixtures this term.

However, he could be on his way out of the club before making a first-team appearance.

Seb Lochhead joined Dundee on their pre-season training camp in Poland. Image: David Young
Seb Lochhead joined Dundee on their pre-season training camp in Poland. Image: David Young

Courier Sport understands Wolves have made an enticing offer to Dundee for the youngster ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

A number of other clubs have taken interest in Lochhead but the Molineux club are front runners for his signature.

‘No surprise’

Asked about a possible move for Lochhead, Tony Docherty wouldn’t confirm anything but said: “He’s attracting attention at the moment.

“It’s no surprise because he’s another one coming through the production line, great credit has to go to Stephen Wright and Scott Robertson and all the academy staff.

“He’s another example of the great work going on at this club.

Sebastian Lochhead and Josh Mitchell signed full-time deals with Dundee in November. Image: DFC.
Sebastian Lochhead (left) and Josh Mitchell signed full-time deals with Dundee last November. Image: DFC.

“Seb has impressed very much.

“For a young kid he has real athleticism about him, he’s a good defender and handles the ball well.

“He’s been on the bench on merit and if called upon I would have put him on.

“I don’t put players on the bench just to fill a space, they are there on merit.

“Had there been an injury or anything I would have played him based on his training performances.”

