Dundee academy prospect Seb Lochhead nearing move to Premier League outfit

Highly-rated Dundee youngster Seb Lochhead is nearing a move to Premier League outfit Wolves.

The 16-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Dark Blues after joining the club’s academy aged seven.

Lochhead has been part of Tony Docherty’s squad throughout the campaign and joined the senior players on their pre-season trip to Poland.

The youngster played in the first friendly of the close season at Arbroath and has been on the bench in each of Dundee’s fixtures this term.

However, he could be on his way out of the club before making a first-team appearance.

Courier Sport understands Wolves have made an enticing offer to Dundee for the youngster ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

A number of other clubs have taken interest in Lochhead but the Molineux club are front runners for his signature.

‘No surprise’

Asked about a possible move for Lochhead, Tony Docherty wouldn’t confirm anything but said: “He’s attracting attention at the moment.

“It’s no surprise because he’s another one coming through the production line, great credit has to go to Stephen Wright and Scott Robertson and all the academy staff.

“He’s another example of the great work going on at this club.

“Seb has impressed very much.

“For a young kid he has real athleticism about him, he’s a good defender and handles the ball well.

“He’s been on the bench on merit and if called upon I would have put him on.

“I don’t put players on the bench just to fill a space, they are there on merit.

“Had there been an injury or anything I would have played him based on his training performances.”