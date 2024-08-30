BREAKING: Luke McCowan departs Dundee in seven-figure deal as Dens star completes Celtic switch

Luke McCowan has departed Dundee after signing a three-year deal with champions Celtic.

The Dark Blues agreed a £1 million deal with the Hoops with add-ons and have bid farewell to their star midfielder.

That’s after Hibs saw four bids rejected by Dundee, the latest of around £800,000 coming on deadline day.

McCowan leaves after arriving on a free transfer at Dens Park three years ago.

In that time he has experienced relegation before playing a key role in Dundee’s Championship winning side in 2023.

He scored the goal to clinch the title against Queen’s Park and has since gone from strength to strength in dark blue.

Under Tony Docherty, McCowan was moved into a central midfield role and has been an ever-present for the Dark Blues since, scoring 10 Premiership goals last season.

He was the first midfielder to achieve that feat for the club since John Brown in 1987.

This season he has continued in that vein, scoring three times from the spot in eight matches.

The form that helped propel Dundee to their first top-six finish in nine years saw champions Celtic take notice.

McCowan now joins Brendan Rodgers’ side for a seven-figure fee ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm derby.

Replacement?

A replacement could be ex-Dundee United man Scott Fraser who reportedly secured his release from Charlton Athletic before the deadline.

As a free agent, Fraser would be able to join a new club after the window closes.

However, the Daily Record are reporting Hearts are interested in bringing Fraser back to Tynecastle after he spent six months on loan there last term.

Former Rangers and Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack also remains without a club and is admired by Tony Docherty who worked with the Scotland international at Pittodrie.