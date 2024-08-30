BREAKING: Luke McCowan departs Dundee in seven-figure deal as Dens star completes Celtic switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Luke McCowan departs Dundee in seven-figure deal as Dens star completes Celtic switch

The 26-year-old leaves the Dark Blues after three years at the club.

By George Cran
Dundee star Luke McCowan is a wanted man this summer. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan in action for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Luke McCowan has departed Dundee after signing a three-year deal with champions Celtic.

The Dark Blues agreed a £1 million deal with the Hoops with add-ons and have bid farewell to their star midfielder.

That’s after Hibs saw four bids rejected by Dundee, the latest of around £800,000 coming on deadline day.

McCowan leaves after arriving on a free transfer at Dens Park three years ago.

In that time he has experienced relegation before playing a key role in Dundee’s Championship winning side in 2023.

Luke McCowan and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Image: SNS

He scored the goal to clinch the title against Queen’s Park and has since gone from strength to strength in dark blue.

Under Tony Docherty, McCowan was moved into a central midfield role and has been an ever-present for the Dark Blues since, scoring 10 Premiership goals last season.

He was the first midfielder to achieve that feat for the club since John Brown in 1987.

This season he has continued in that vein, scoring three times from the spot in eight matches.

The form that helped propel Dundee to their first top-six finish in nine years saw champions Celtic take notice.

McCowan now joins Brendan Rodgers’ side for a seven-figure fee ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm derby.

Replacement?

Scott Fraser has left Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock
Scott Fraser has reportedly left Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

A replacement could be ex-Dundee United man Scott Fraser who reportedly secured his release from Charlton Athletic before the deadline.

As a free agent, Fraser would be able to join a new club after the window closes.

However, the Daily Record are reporting Hearts are interested in bringing Fraser back to Tynecastle after he spent six months on loan there last term.

Former Rangers and Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack also remains without a club and is admired by Tony Docherty who worked with the Scotland international at Pittodrie.

