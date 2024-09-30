EXCLUSIVE: New role for Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins explained

Adam Legzdins has likely played his last game for Dundee.

The vastly experienced keeper remains on the books at Dens Park but will only be called upon in an emergency.

Legzdins is in the final year of his Dark Blues contract, signed in the summer of 2023, and has spent almost four years with the club.

That’s after signing as a free agent under manager James McPake before helping the club to promotion to the Premiership.

He’d repeat that feat in 2023 as he played a key role in Gary Bowyer’s Championship winning campaign.

The clash against Queen’s Park that saw the Dark Blues seal the title on a dramatic day could well be the last league appearance of his career, however.

Legzdins has played just twice under manager Tony Docherty – one a League Cup win over Dumbarton and the most recent a Scottish Cup defeat at Kilmarnock that saw the goalkeeper forced off after 37 minutes with an eye issue.

Since then Jon McCracken, Trevor Carson and Harry Sharp have been ahead of him in the pecking order.

New role for Legzdins at Dundee

The 37-year-old had options to go out on loan this summer but Courier Sport understands Legzdins is intent on putting the foundations of his post-playing career in place.

The former Birmingham City, Burnley and Derby keeper has been studying for a Master’s degree in Sports Directorship.

To aid his studies, Legzdins has recently moved into the operational side of the club to build experience.

He will still be available as a player if called upon but on matchdays will be seen in the stands in a shirt and tie rather than on the pitch in goalie gloves.

The club’s former general manager Greg Fenton left in August with his predecessor Jim Thomson stepping out of semi-retirement to take on those duties.

Legzdins will help on that front and other areas behind the scenes with his vast experience in football already of benefit to the operational side of the club.

Saturday’s match at home to Aberdeen was Legzdins’ first home game since taking the step away from playing.

He was part of the team that helped deal with Mo Sylla’s sudden collapse at half-time.