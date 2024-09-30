EXCLUSIVE: New role for Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: New role for Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins explained

The experienced goalie is putting in foundations for his post-playing career.

Adam Legzdins
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is moving behind the scenes at Dens Park. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Adam Legzdins has likely played his last game for Dundee.

The vastly experienced keeper remains on the books at Dens Park but will only be called upon in an emergency.

Legzdins is in the final year of his Dark Blues contract, signed in the summer of 2023, and has spent almost four years with the club.

That’s after signing as a free agent under manager James McPake before helping the club to promotion to the Premiership.

He’d repeat that feat in 2023 as he played a key role in Gary Bowyer’s Championship winning campaign.

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA

The clash against Queen’s Park that saw the Dark Blues seal the title on a dramatic day could well be the last league appearance of his career, however.

Legzdins has played just twice under manager Tony Docherty – one a League Cup win over Dumbarton and the most recent a Scottish Cup defeat at Kilmarnock that saw the goalkeeper forced off after 37 minutes with an eye issue.

Since then Jon McCracken, Trevor Carson and Harry Sharp have been ahead of him in the pecking order.

New role for Legzdins at Dundee

The 37-year-old had options to go out on loan this summer but Courier Sport understands Legzdins is intent on putting the foundations of his post-playing career in place.

The former Birmingham City, Burnley and Derby keeper has been studying for a Master’s degree in Sports Directorship.

Adam Legzdins in training with Dundee in Ireland. Image: David Young.
Adam Legzdins in training with Dundee in Ireland. Image: David Young.

To aid his studies, Legzdins has recently moved into the operational side of the club to build experience.

He will still be available as a player if called upon but on matchdays will be seen in the stands in a shirt and tie rather than on the pitch in goalie gloves.

The club’s former general manager Greg Fenton left in August with his predecessor Jim Thomson stepping out of semi-retirement to take on those duties.

Legzdins will help on that front and other areas behind the scenes with his vast experience in football already of benefit to the operational side of the club.

Saturday’s match at home to Aberdeen was Legzdins’ first home game since taking the step away from playing.

He was part of the team that helped deal with Mo Sylla’s sudden collapse at half-time.

