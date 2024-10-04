Preston attacker gets lengthy ban for BITING ex-Dundee star Owen Beck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preston attacker gets lengthy ban for BITING ex-Dundee star Owen Beck

Milutin Osmajic admitted the FA charge.

By George Cran
Owen Beck after being bitten
Former Dundee star Owen Beck complains to referee Matt Donohue before being shown a red card against Preston. Image: Nick Potts/PA

Preston North End attacker Milutin Osmajic has been handed an eight-match ban for BITING ex-Dundee star Owen Beck.

The incident occurred in the latter stages of a tense Championship clash between rivals Preston and Beck’s Blackburn.

North End were a man down themselves following Sam Greenwood’s first half red card but held out as the match remained scoreless in the closing minutes.

However, tempers flared when Beck earned a red card in the 90th minute.

Owen Beck
Blackburn Rovers’ Owen Beck being confronted by Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic. Image: Nick Potts/PA

Montenegro international Osmajic then grabbed Beck from behind and appeared to sink his teeth into the Liverpool defender’s back.

Beck, who had a brilliant season on loan at Dundee last term, told officials he’d been bitten but was sent off regardless and Osmajic was only given a yellow card.

Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Owen Beck enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell at Dundee last season. Image: SNS/Ross Parker

The Preston man since admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and has now been given an eight-match ban and a fine of £15,000.

Blackburn manager John Eustace told BBC Radio Lancashire following the game: “Owen’s got a big bite mark on the back of his neck and it’s a shame the referee didn’t see that.”

