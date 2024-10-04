Preston attacker gets lengthy ban for BITING ex-Dundee star Owen Beck

Preston North End attacker Milutin Osmajic has been handed an eight-match ban for BITING ex-Dundee star Owen Beck.

The incident occurred in the latter stages of a tense Championship clash between rivals Preston and Beck’s Blackburn.

North End were a man down themselves following Sam Greenwood’s first half red card but held out as the match remained scoreless in the closing minutes.

However, tempers flared when Beck earned a red card in the 90th minute.

Montenegro international Osmajic then grabbed Beck from behind and appeared to sink his teeth into the Liverpool defender’s back.

Beck, who had a brilliant season on loan at Dundee last term, told officials he’d been bitten but was sent off regardless and Osmajic was only given a yellow card.

The Preston man since admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and has now been given an eight-match ban and a fine of £15,000.

Blackburn manager John Eustace told BBC Radio Lancashire following the game: “Owen’s got a big bite mark on the back of his neck and it’s a shame the referee didn’t see that.”