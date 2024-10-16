Dundee’s 5 international stars: How U/21 careers came to bittersweet end while another played party-pooper in Nancy

Almaty dismay as U/21 careers come to a bittersweet end, celebrations cut short in Croatia and party-poopers in Nancy.

There was a vast range of emotions for Dundee’s international stars as they jetted off around Europe and even further.

Two wins, two draws and three defeats across Croatia, Kazakhstan, Austria and France as well as closer to home in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Doncaster.

Courier Sport takes a look at Dundee’s international stars in action.

Jon McCracken

In his second Scotland camp, Dee keeper Jon McCracken had a watching brief once more as Craig Gordon returned between the sticks.

There was a brief glimpse of the Dens goalie celebrating on the bench after Scotland thought they’d equalised with the last kick in Croatia.

Sadly that was ruled out by VAR as the Scots lost 2-1 in Zagreb before holding out against Portugal on Tuesday.

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan

Cameron and Mulligan started both games for Scotland U/21s but their qualification dream ended in frustratingly dismal fashion.

Defeat at home to Belgium looked to have ruined their chances with the Belgians only needing to avoid defeat at home to Hungary on Tuesday.

The Hungarians, though, did Scotland a favour by winning 1-0.

That left the Scots just needing to beat a team they’d hammered 4-1 at home to earn a place in the play-offs. However, Scot Gemmill’s side threw their chance away.

After Lennon Miller had fired in a superb equaliser as Scotland peppered the Kazakh goal, a loose touch at the back allowed a chance and drew a penalty and red card.

Despite a late flurry it would end 3-2 and Belgium went to the play-offs despite losing at home.

Mulligan played in central midfield before moving to right wing-back. Cameron was crucial alongside Motherwell’s Miller and was denied brilliantly by Kazakhstan goalie Temirlan Anarbekov on two occasions.

Now too old for the next campaign and with no play-offs to look forward to, Mulligan and Cameron have played their last U/21 matches having won 16 and 12 caps respectively.

A bittersweet end and a long 12-hour flight home.

Seun Adewumi

Fresh off the back of his first Dundee goal, Adewumi joined the Austrian U/21 squad as they bid to reach to the U/21 Euros in Slovakia next summer.

They needed back-to-back wins over top two Slovenia and France to do so.

Adewumi came off the bench after 76 minutes at home to Slovenia but couldn’t force a winner in the 1-1 draw.

France’s win over Cyprus meant qualification was over for the Austrians. However, they proved party-poopers in Nancy as they denied the French top spot with a 2-1 win.

Again Adewumi was a late sub, helping see out the game in the final nine minutes.

Austria finished third in Group H, two points behind winners Slovenia.

Sammy Braybrooke

Leicester City kid Braybrooke was back in England’s U/20 squad as a late call-up to face Czechia.

The 20-year-old played 90 minutes in Monday’s 3-0 win to earn his fourth cap alongside the likes of Toby Collyer, who featured for Manchester United in the Premier League this season.

The win in Doncaster sees England top the Elite League table ahead of a clash with second-placed Germany in November.