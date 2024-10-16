Dundee’s 5 international stars: How U/21 careers came to bittersweet end while another played party-pooper in Nancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s 5 international stars: How U/21 careers came to bittersweet end while another played party-pooper in Nancy

The Dark Blues had five players called-up for their countries over the past week.

Dundee star Josh Mulligan dismayed after defeat to Belgium. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
By George Cran

Almaty dismay as U/21 careers come to a bittersweet end, celebrations cut short in Croatia and party-poopers in Nancy.

There was a vast range of emotions for Dundee’s international stars as they jetted off around Europe and even further.

Two wins, two draws and three defeats across Croatia, Kazakhstan, Austria and France as well as closer to home in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Doncaster.

Courier Sport takes a look at Dundee’s international stars in action.

Jon McCracken

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken warms up at Hampden ahead of Portugal clash. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
In his second Scotland camp, Dee keeper Jon McCracken had a watching brief once more as Craig Gordon returned between the sticks.

There was a brief glimpse of the Dens goalie celebrating on the bench after Scotland thought they’d equalised with the last kick in Croatia.

Sadly that was ruled out by VAR as the Scots lost 2-1 in Zagreb before holding out against Portugal on Tuesday.

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan

Cameron and Mulligan started both games for Scotland U/21s but their qualification dream ended in frustratingly dismal fashion.

Defeat at home to Belgium looked to have ruined their chances with the Belgians only needing to avoid defeat at home to Hungary on Tuesday.

Lyall Cameron and Scotland lost at home to Belgium. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
The Hungarians, though, did Scotland a favour by winning 1-0.

That left the Scots just needing to beat a team they’d hammered 4-1 at home to earn a place in the play-offs. However, Scot Gemmill’s side threw their chance away.

After Lennon Miller had fired in a superb equaliser as Scotland peppered the Kazakh goal, a loose touch at the back allowed a chance and drew a penalty and red card.

Despite a late flurry it would end 3-2 and Belgium went to the play-offs despite losing at home.

Josh Mulligan takes on Belgium. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Mulligan played in central midfield before moving to right wing-back. Cameron was crucial alongside Motherwell’s Miller and was denied brilliantly by Kazakhstan goalie Temirlan Anarbekov on two occasions.

Now too old for the next campaign and with no play-offs to look forward to, Mulligan and Cameron have played their last U/21 matches having won 16 and 12 caps respectively.

A bittersweet end and a long 12-hour flight home.

Seun Adewumi

Dundee loanee Oluwaseun Adewumi made his debut at U/21 level for Austria. Image: OFB.
Fresh off the back of his first Dundee goal, Adewumi joined the Austrian U/21 squad as they bid to reach to the U/21 Euros in Slovakia next summer.

They needed back-to-back wins over top two Slovenia and France to do so.

Adewumi came off the bench after 76 minutes at home to Slovenia but couldn’t force a winner in the 1-1 draw.

France’s win over Cyprus meant qualification was over for the Austrians. However, they proved party-poopers in Nancy as they denied the French top spot with a 2-1 win.

Again Adewumi was a late sub, helping see out the game in the final nine minutes.

Austria finished third in Group H, two points behind winners Slovenia.

Sammy Braybrooke

Sammy Braybrooke (centre) returned to the England U/20 side in June. Image: Shutterstock
Leicester City kid Braybrooke was back in England’s U/20 squad as a late call-up to face Czechia.

The 20-year-old played 90 minutes in Monday’s 3-0 win to earn his fourth cap alongside the likes of Toby Collyer, who featured for Manchester United in the Premier League this season.

The win in Doncaster sees England top the Elite League table ahead of a clash with second-placed Germany in November.

