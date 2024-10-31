Tony Docherty points to key evidence proving Dundee are ‘doing things properly’ as he promises upturn in form will come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty points to key evidence proving Dundee are ‘doing things properly’ as he promises upturn in form will come

The Dark Blues have lost six of their last seven matches after falling to defeat at Celtic on Wednesday.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty encourages his Dundee side at Celtic Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty encourages his Dundee side at Celtic Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee were second best at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

However, there was a key aspect to be proud of for the Dark Blues.

The engine-room of the Dundee side were academy graduates.

Josh Mulligan returned to the side, joining his ex-youth team mates Lyall Cameron and Fin Robertson in the centre of the park.

Manager Tony Docherty was pleased with the application of his side at a very tough venue.

And specifically pointed to the trio of young Dees in the centre of the park taking on a former Dundee star in Luke McCowan.

Lyall Cameron in possession for Dundee at Celtic Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron in possession for Dundee at Celtic Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I was really pleased to see that there were three academy graduates playing in the middle of the pitch in Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron,” he said.

“For a football club like Dundee, that’s what it’s all about. It’s about developing young players and improving them.

“Also playing against them was Luke McCowan, someone that we’ve done that with.

“I’m really pleased with the academy graduates that we had out on Wednesday and how well they performed in that arena.

“I think as a football club, that’s a good marker. We’re doing things properly.”

Losing McCowan

Docherty fielded a young side at Parkhead with only three of the 13 players used against Celtic aged 30 or over.

Nine of those are 24 or under.

The Dens boss admits there has been a period of adjusting to the loss of McCowan to Celtic but is certain a turn in fortunes is just around the corner.

Luke McCowan lined up against his former side. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Luke McCowan lined up against his former side on Wednesday night. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Last year the campaign got stronger and stronger as the year went on and I do believe it will be the same this time,” he said to Dee TV.

“There has been a settling-in period, there has been a lot of change.

“We need to remember we lost our best player, our captain [Luke McCowan], and it takes time to adjust and adapt to that.

“I think Wednesday will go a long way towards doing that.

“Now it’s about taking that into Sunday’s game and making sure we are ready for that.”

The Dark Blues host Kilmarnock at Dens Park on Sunday aiming to leapfrog Derek McInnes’ side in the Premiership table.

