LEE WILKIE: Dundee have two weeks on training ground to change same old story of slack defending

Saturday at Aberdeen was the same old story for Dundee.

The same old story that gets even more miserable each time you read it.

There were positives about the performance but not so much about the defending in the second half.

Tony Docherty has always been positive in post-match interviews, trying to highlight the good aspects of his team’s performance.

He did that a little bit on Saturday but there was no hiding his frustration at the goals conceded.

He was harsher on his team than previously.

The question is now – will that spark them into life?

He clearly got across what is acceptable and what isn’t.

The Dundee boss has been gentle with criticism of his team for the most part this season but he clearly felt it was time for a kick up the backside.

I’m still sticking by Doc and his team – despite these poor results they are still seventh in the table.

However, they just can’t afford to continue leaking goals and expect to succeed.

They are clearly missing an experienced head in there to tell everyone what’s what.

Talking through games, dishing out jobs – that’s vital to any team.

There’s not enough of that for Dundee.

They do have two weeks to get work on getting things sorted, though.

That makes for a massive fortnight on the training pitch to change the story.