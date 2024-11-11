LEE WILKIE: Dundee have two weeks on training ground to change same old story of slack defending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have two weeks on training ground to change same old story of slack defending

The Dark Blues can't afford to keep leaking cheap goals.

Tony Docherty issues instructions to his players at Pittodrie. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Saturday at Aberdeen was the same old story for Dundee.

The same old story that gets even more miserable each time you read it.

There were positives about the performance but not so much about the defending in the second half.

Tony Docherty has always been positive in post-match interviews, trying to highlight the good aspects of his team’s performance.

He did that a little bit on Saturday but there was no hiding his frustration at the goals conceded.

He was harsher on his team than previously.

The question is now – will that spark them into life?

Dundee’s Billy Koumetio and Mo Sylla leave the pitch at full time in Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

He clearly got across what is acceptable and what isn’t.

The Dundee boss has been gentle with criticism of his team for the most part this season but he clearly felt it was time for a kick up the backside.

I’m still sticking by Doc and his team – despite these poor results they are still seventh in the table.

However, they just can’t afford to continue leaking goals and expect to succeed.

They are clearly missing an experienced head in there to tell everyone what’s what.

Talking through games, dishing out jobs – that’s vital to any team.

There’s not enough of that for Dundee.

They do have two weeks to get work on getting things sorted, though.

That makes for a massive fortnight on the training pitch to change the story.

