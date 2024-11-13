Dundee could revive glamour Celtic match in America idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee could revive glamour Celtic match in America idea

The Dark Blues tried to play a 'home' game in the Philadelphia back in 2015.

Dundee hatched a plan to play Celtic in the USA back in 2015. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee hatched a plan to play Celtic in the USA back in 2015. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee could revive the idea to play a Premiership game in America.

The Dark Blues and Celtic were “very, very close” to securing a deal to face off against each other in Philadelphia in 2015.

SPFL chief Neil Doncaster described it as an “exciting idea”.

However, concerns raised by Major League Soccer over how it could affect their competition as well as getting FIFA and UEFA consent put a stop to the concept back then.

Now, though, the world football environment has changed and the likes of La Liga are pursuing a plan to play a competitive league match in Miami as soon as 2025/26 season.

They already play their Super Cup tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Dundee FC came ‘very, very close’ to US game in 2015

And Dundee managing director John Nelms says the idea could be looked at by the Dark Blues as he cites the example shown by NFL successfully transferring games to London and Germany.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee managing director John Nelms would be keen to revisit the idea of Dundee playing a 'home' game against Celtic in America. Image: DCT

Nelms said: “Is it something we’d look at again? Yes, we’re open to all of these things.

“We’re in the entertainment business so anything we can do to entertain, we’d certainly do that.

“That project nearly happened, it was very, very close.

“It would have been fantastic for everybody, financially for the football club, for the eyes that you’d get on the game, everything we thought that that would be fantastic for.

“The NFL are doing it just now, they were in Germany last weekend.

“They see the benefits in doing that.

“Now, with benefits also come the negative side of it which is making sure that your national identity and the league’s identity is there.

“In the United States, their concern was the Mexican League potentially playing a lot of their games because of the loopholes that we found and how we could make it happen.

“In the US, especially in the southern states, the following for Mexican football is huge.

Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia Eagles stadium Lincoln Financial Field was lined up for the Dundee v Celtic match in America. Image: Chris Szagola/Shutterstock

“I think if you put the two games up against each other, an MLS game versus a Mexican League game, you’d have a big group of people that would choose the Mexican League game in certain states in the United States.

“So I understand what the fears were.

“Then Canada said ‘right let’s do it in Canada’.

“But the problem with Canada is during the time of year that we play our games, it’s usually frozen up there, and we weren’t willing to play this game on plastic.

“So that killed that.”

Question of impact on MLS

Nelms says a re-run of the plan would be helped by the experience of the first time round.

But admits he understands the concerns of the host country.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“There are an enormous amount of hoops. It’s FIFA, it’s UEFA and the local leagues,” he added.

“But if it ever arose again that we’re able to do that, we have a little bit more of an understanding of how it works now and we’d certainly be up for something like that.

“The question is how it would affect the MLS and I understand that.

“If we had English Premier League games being played up here, I think we’d be a bit concerned that our stadiums might be empty that week because Man Utd are playing Man City at Hampden.

“I think we’d all have a little bit of a fear of that so I understand it.”

