Tony Docherty talks losing ‘three captains’ as Dundee boss explains how heavy defeats can make teams stronger

The Dark Blues boss has lost a number of influential players to both Premiership rivals and injury.

By Sean Hamilton
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has discussed the challenge of losing the services of “three captains” this season with Dundee.

The Dark Blues boss has faced challenges on the personnel front this season, with injury and the transfer market robbing him of a number of influential players.

Dundee have won just twice since the start of September, in a run of results culminating in a brutal, 4-1 loss to high-flying Aberdeen before the international break.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer, the manager pointed out how circumstances have made it impossible for him to consistently pick his key players.

Docherty said: “On the back of losing my captain Joe Shaughnessy, my vice-captain Trevor Carson [both to injury] and then Luke [McCowan, to Celtic] – I’ve lost three captains.

Luke McCowan lined up against his former side. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Luke McCowan (left) lined up for Dundee with Celtic at the end of October Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“That’s difficult.

“Luke had a huge influence in the dressing room as well.

“It is difficult to replace that, but there are good, good ones there.

“The timing of it as well. At the start of the season we were absolutely flying, we’d scored the most goals in Scotland.

Luke was a big part of that so when you take that out of your team it is hard to replace.”

Dundee’s defeat at Pittodrie was tough to take, such was its comprehensiveness.

Saturday’s home clash with strugglers Hibs looks a good opportunity to bounce back.

And Docherty takes a positive view on how players can respond to even the most serious setbacks.

“For me, it all depends on when you go on a run,” he said.

Dundee’s boss instructs his players during their heavy defeat at Celtic Park in February. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Last year it was after the Celtic game, that was a low, 6-0 at half-time. It was ‘Escape to Victory’ at half-time, looking for that tunnel in the dressing-room!

But that spurred us on because the next three games we went unbeaten and got into the top six.

“It was March we went on the run.

“[The defeat to Celtic] tested the resilience and mentality of the squad and the boys came back stronger.”

Conversation