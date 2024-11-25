LEE WILKIE: Dundee academy products lead the way – momentum is now key for the Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee academy products lead the way – momentum is now key for the Dee

The Dark Blues were impressive in their big weekend win over Hibs.

Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back as Dundee hammered Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee had a point to prove against Hibs on Saturday.

They’d copped a fair bit of flak in recent weeks for conceding some poor goals.

Results had suffered but manager Tony Docherty insisted performances had been good.

That was vindicated with the weekend drubbing of 10-man Hibs.

It was a result and display that had been coming.

Though I have no doubt Docherty was tearing his hair out at the start when his side found themselves 1-0 down in no time at all.

Hibs took an early lead through Nicky Cadden. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Hibs took an early lead through Nicky Cadden. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

I can imagine he’d been drumming into them for two weeks straight about staying focused and keeping things tight at the back.

Then barely two minutes of league action in and they’ve completely failed on both fronts!

Huge credit to the team for sorting themselves out, though.

Difference

The red card did help but we saw why Dundee have something about them and why Hibs are in such serious trouble.

Dundee are willing to fight for one another and to fight for a result.

Despite a run of fairly poor form, the spirit and togetherness has remained at Dens Park.

Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Hibs on the other hand looked resigned to their fate.

I don’t envy David Gray in trying to sort out that squad.

But that’s not Dundee’s problem.

They saw a chance and took it convincingly.

Homegrown

The final goal showed what Dundee are all about.

The game was finished by then, a 3-1 scoreline was convincing enough but Lyall Cameron didn’t settle for that.

He didn’t really have to chase down Rocky Bushiri but he did and stole the ball before releasing Curtis Main.

Lyall Cameron chases down his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron chases down his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Cameron was impressive and it was great to see two other academy products shining so brightly, too.

Josh Mulligan put in the kind of performance we’ve been waiting for from him.

I was most delighted to see Fin Robertson perform so well.

The other two have had pretty steady improvement over the past few years while Fin came into the team early and maybe hasn’t kicked on like a lot of people thought he would.

Fin Robertson played a key role in the first two Dundee goals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Fin Robertson played a key role in the first two Dundee goals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Sometimes it happens like that and not all development is linear for a young player.

But we shouldn’t forget what a talented player he is. Docherty obviously hasn’t and has trusted Robertson to be a regular feature in his team this term.

His professionalism and the fight he has shown to get back into the team are impressive.

And it wouldn’t surprise me to see him keep his spot for the trip to Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock

Dundee defeated Kilmarnock at Dens earlier this month. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee defeated Kilmarnock at Dens earlier this month. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

This will be an interesting game for Dundee – what they haven’t managed to do in the league this term is put a run of results together.

Rugby Park will be a tough venue and all the games between the sides over the past couple of seasons have been tight.

But Dundee will fancy they can come away with a result.

They need to start building some momentum – now is their chance.

Conversation