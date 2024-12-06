Dundee boss Tony Docherty says ‘I want a headache’ as he praises Scott Tiffoney’s return

Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants a headache this weekend.

That’s not the usual request from anyone. However, a managerial headache is far more pleasant than a pounding migraine.

Docherty wants to be agonising over which 11 players deserve their place in the team most every weekend.

And he admits Scott Tiffoney has given him a headache.

The former Partick Thistle man has had to be patient in recent matches after a fine start to the season.

After coming off the bench to lay on a goal for Simon Murray at Aberdeen, Tiffoney was an unused sub in the next two Premiership matches.

He got his chance on Wednesday against Motherwell, however. And he took it with a key goal – his fourth of the season – to put Dundee in front against the Steelmen.

That’s despite playing in an unfamiliar wing-back position on the left side. Fin Robertson had done well in that position since the injury suffered by Ziyad Larkeche.

‘Give me a problem’

And his manager is delighted to be given a tough decision to make for Saturday’s trip to Hearts after Robertson dropped to the bench against Motherwell.

“I’m saying to the players sometimes when you are in a squad you need to be patient and bide your time,” the Dens boss said.

“But when you do get your opportunity, as Tiff did on Wednesday, you take it.

“I want them to give me a problem, I want them to give me a headache.

“I’ve said that before with Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson and the back three as well.

“I want there to be competition. I know the group we have is healthy competition.

“I want that to continue.

“Tiff on Wednesday had a fantastic finish. He took his opportunity and gives me a headache.”

Dundee head to bottom side Hearts on Saturday aiming to build on their fifth place position in the table.