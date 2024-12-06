Dundee boss Tony Docherty says ‘I want a headache’ as he praises Scott Tiffoney’s return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says ‘I want a headache’ as he praises Scott Tiffoney’s return

The attacker scored a key goal in his first start in two months.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney after full-time in the derby. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants a headache this weekend.

That’s not the usual request from anyone. However, a managerial headache is far more pleasant than a pounding migraine.

Docherty wants to be agonising over which 11 players deserve their place in the team most every weekend.

And he admits Scott Tiffoney has given him a headache.

The former Partick Thistle man has had to be patient in recent matches after a fine start to the season.

Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney started the season well but was unused lately. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

After coming off the bench to lay on a goal for Simon Murray at Aberdeen, Tiffoney was an unused sub in the next two Premiership matches.

He got his chance on Wednesday against Motherwell, however. And he took it with a key goal – his fourth of the season – to put Dundee in front against the Steelmen.

That’s despite playing in an unfamiliar wing-back position on the left side. Fin Robertson had done well in that position since the injury suffered by Ziyad Larkeche.

‘Give me a problem’

And his manager is delighted to be given a tough decision to make for Saturday’s trip to Hearts after Robertson dropped to the bench against Motherwell.

“I’m saying to the players sometimes when you are in a squad you need to be patient and bide your time,” the Dens boss said.

Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 in controversial fashion. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“But when you do get your opportunity, as Tiff did on Wednesday, you take it.

“I want them to give me a problem, I want them to give me a headache.

“I’ve said that before with Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson and the back three as well.

“I want there to be competition. I know the group we have is healthy competition.

“I want that to continue.

“Tiff on Wednesday had a fantastic finish. He took his opportunity and gives me a headache.”

Dundee head to bottom side Hearts on Saturday aiming to build on their fifth place position in the table.

