3 Dundee talking points from Hearts: Poor day but silver lining on Tynecastle cloud shouldn’t be forgotten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points from Hearts: Poor day but silver lining on Tynecastle cloud shouldn’t be forgotten

The Dark Blues were second best in the capital.

Hearts celebrate
Hearts celebrate as Dundee's Fin Robertson looks on dismayed. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee had an afternoon to forget in Edinburgh after coming away distinctly second best at Hearts.

Lawrence Shankland proved the difference between the sides, his first-half brace enough to earn the points for the home team.

This was an off-colour showing from the Dark Blues.

Their usual attacking verve was missing but that nasty habit of conceding two goals in games continued.

There is, though, one silver lining on this cloud that shouldn’t be forgotten.

Courier Sport was at the 2-0 Tynecastle defeat to pick out some key talking points.

First half

Shankland scores
Lawrence Shankland makes it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee’s form going into the game was very good, third in the form table behind Celtic and Rangers.

Hearts were at the other end of that particular table and rock bottom of the division going into this contest.

But neither of those factors were on show in a first half completely dominated by the Jambos.

Dundee didn’t get near them. They tried to press high and quickly the press failed.

Dundee were too easy to play through and the midfield two of Mo Sylla and Jordan McGhee were left with far too much to do to stem the Hearts attacks.

Shankland and Blair Spittal were clever in their movement dropping behind Dundee’s midfield where the back three didn’t want to follow.

Frustrated Tony Docherty on the sidelines. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Frustrated Tony Docherty on the sidelines. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The new 3-4-3 setup wasn’t perfect in midweek, despite the scoreline, and it didn’t work at Tynecastle.

Hearts played with a back four and were continually finding spaces across the pitch, particularly out wide and behind the Dee midfield.

Crucially Neil Critchley said post-match that Hearts had an idea how their opponents would set up. It appears they figured out exactly how to hurt them.

In the first 45, the home side had 11 shots to Dundee’s two (one was blocked, the other hit row Z) with five on target to zero.

Hearts had 62% possession and made 100 more passes than their opponents with an accuracy of 80% compared to Dundee’s 68%.

They also won 57% of duels and 63% of aerial duels.

Distinctly second best.

Exertions

Tony Docherty pointed to the midweek win over Motherwell as a reason for his team’s under performance.

And he has a point.

Ryan Astley and Lawrence Shankland
Ryan Astley and the rest of the three-man defence played three games in a week. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Shutterstock

While Dundee were beating the Steelmen so well, Hearts had a whole week to prepare for the game.

Of the XI at Tynecastle, nine had started against Motherwell of which eight had also started last weekend against Kilmarnock.

So eight players had started three matches in eight days. Five of those played three lots of 90 minutes in that time while Billy Koumetio – who did have a decent game on Saturday – missed only five minutes.

Such was his concern at the workload on his players, Docherty rested skipper Simon Murray and Scott Tiffoney from the starting XI.

Simon Murray is told off by referee Colin Steven
Simon Murray came on at half-time for Dundee. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock

Murray had started every league game this season, subbed off only four times in 15 games.

Tiffoney, meanwhile, hasn’t played much in recent matches. But it seems finding a role for him in Dundee’s formation continues to prove tricky.

Hearts played Aberdeen last Sunday but only had seven of the same faces starting this one too.

They made the fresh legs count.

McCracken

Dundee’s goalie was very good at Kilmarnock last weekend then even better against Motherwell in midweek.

He wasn’t able to continue that form in the third game of the week, however.

An early kick that ended up blocked was an early warning sign and he could have done better with each goal.

Jon McCracken in action against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Jon McCracken was impressive against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

With the first he could probably have pushed the initial shot out for a corner while the second saw a low cross pushed into the middle of the box where Shankland was lurking.

And second half the offside flag saved his blushes from a big blooper.

But this is the inconsistency that comes with young players. And that applies across the whole team.

McCracken is 24 and this was only his 59th game as a senior player.

Josh Mulligan
Dundee remain in decent shape this season despite this defeat. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Ups and downs will come. The problem is as a goalkeeper the downs are bigger than any other position on the pitch. A mistake generally means a goal conceded.

It must be said, though, that this game wasn’t lost because the goalkeeper could have played better.

The 10 in front of him were nowhere near the standards they’ve set over the past couple of seasons.

However, despite the disappointment of the result the Premiership table still sees Dundee sitting in the top six after 16 games.

So it’s not all bad.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty at Hearts
Tony Docherty picks out key failing for Dundee in defeat at Hearts as he…
3
Scott Tiffoney during Dundee's open training session at Dens Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Scott Tiffoney lifts lid on anger that fuelled return to Dundee team
3
Tony Docherty
Dundee 'confident not complacent' insists Tony Docherty as boss reveals challenge to players ahead…
Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee at Hearts: Team news and who is the referee for Tynecastle tussle?
The ticket office at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee FC website crashes as fans rush to secure New Year derby tickets
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash picked for live TV as date for showdown revealed
Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney after full-time in the derby. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says 'I want a headache' as he praises Scott Tiffoney's…
Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
4 Dundee talking points from 4-1 Motherwell victory as Premiership's hidden gem shines in…
Lyall Cameron thanks skipper Simon Murray after making it 4-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron 'stepping up to the plate' for Dundee says Tony Docherty after big…
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi lifts lid on family Christmas plan as Dundee teen's nearest and dearest…

Conversation